Embark Behavioral Health Outcomes Show Its Virtual Care's Effectiveness Is Comparable to In-Person Mental Health Treatment

"It's exciting to see the data validating that our evidence-based treatment approach is not only highly effective in a virtual IOP setting but also comparable to our in-person programs," said Tiffany King, vice president of Embark Behavioral Health virtual division. Post this

"It's exciting to see the data validating that our evidence-based treatment approach is not only highly effective in a virtual IOP setting but also comparable to our in-person programs," said Tiffany King, vice president of Embark Behavioral Health virtual division. "The results, as shown by self-reported client outcomes, provide great news for families around the country who need intensive outpatient treatment while at home. We look forward to increasing the accessibility of quality mental health care as Embark Virtual IOP expands its effective treatment approach to more states."

Virtual IOP Outcomes: A Closer Look

Embark's data focuses on client outcomes achieved through Embark Virtual IOP using several well-established measurement tools and surveys, which evaluate various areas of functioning and well-being:

Youth Outcome Questionnaire (Y-OQ)/Outcome Questionnaire (OQ): the client's perception of their behavioral functioning and distress.

Youth Outcome Questionnaire 2.01 (Y-OQ 2.01): the parent's perception of their child's behavioral functioning and distress.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7): the severity of the client's anxiety.

Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9): the severity of the client's depression and suicidality.

World Health Organization Wellbeing Index (WHO-5): the client's well-being.

The Embark Virtual IOP outcomes data offers valuable information about how the program is helping individuals and families heal:

Highly effective treatment: All measures showed that clients had reached a healthy level of functioning when discharged from the program.

Significant reduction in distress: Ninety percent (90%) of clients surveyed at admit and discharge reported a statistically significant reduction in distress via the reliable change index (RCI). Most clients reported a 46% decrease in distress. The RCI is the improvement required for the change to be "real" and likely not due to chance.

No deterioration: For clients who completed the Y-OQ at admit and discharge, all clients reported no deterioration in behavioral functioning at discharge, demonstrating the power of Embark Virtual IOP.

Reduced anxiety: Most clients reported a 50% decrease in anxiety symptoms at discharge, showcasing the virtual program's capability in addressing anxiety as part of treatment.

Decreased depression: Most clients reported a 45% decrease in depression symptoms at discharge, highlighting Embark Virtual IOP's ability to effectively treat depression symptoms.

Enhanced well-being: Most clients reported a 36% increase in well-being scores at discharge, reflecting the holistic impact of treatment.

Embark Behavioral Health is committed to the continued availability and expansion of virtual treatment for mental health disorders. The company looks forward to continuing research into the urgency of ensuring clients can access this vital level of care that offers an alternative to higher-acuity options, such as inpatient psychiatric hospital care.

Embark Annual Outcomes Report

Embark recently released its first-ever outcomes report, which shows evidence that its robust continuum of care results in effective and lasting change for preteens, teens, young adults, and their families. This report highlights residential and outpatient treatment data, suicide risk statistics, and future research directions.

For more information on treatment options and the continuum of care offered for teens and young adults, visit embarkbh.com.

ABOUT EMBARK BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient centers and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its big mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult anxiety, depression, and suicide by 2028, Embark offers a robust continuum of care with different levels of service and programming; has a deep legacy of over 25 years serving youths; works with families to adjust treatment in real time to improve results; treats the entire family using an evidence-based approach; and offers the highest levels of quality care and safety standards. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), therapeutic day treatment programs, also known as partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), residential treatment, and outdoor therapy, visit embarkbh.com.

Media Contact

Madison Breuer, Serendipit Consulting, 6022835209, [email protected], https://serendipitconsulting.com/

SOURCE Embark Behavioral Health