Embark on a Cultural Journey Through Peru as The Children's Museum of Indianapolis Announces a New Interactive Exhibit

"Fly" to the fascinating South American country of Peru without a passport in this unique new exhibit that will explore the majestic Andes Mountains, the lush Amazon Rainforest and Pacific coastal cities when it opens in 2025.

Get ready to take off on an unforgettable journey through the vibrant and diverse culture of Peru and you will not even need a passport. The newest Take Me There® exhibit at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will open in July 2025—giving families a chance to explore the rich traditions, breathtaking landscapes and unique environments of Peru. Visitors will discover three distinct regions: the majestic Andes Mountains, the lush Amazon Rainforest and Pacific coastal cities.

The exhibit will give families the opportunity to explore the similarities and differences between our cultures to foster awareness, acceptance, and respect for people from other societies and traditions.

Experience Peru's Pacific Coast: A Fusion of Ancient and Modern Culture

Begin your adventure by 'flying' into the heart of Peru and landing in the capital city of Lima. The journey continues through a stunning city square, where visitors can walk the streets of Lima, relax in seaside parks and explore the fusion of ancient and modern culture that defines the region. The coast is dotted with pre-Incan structures that stand alongside modern buildings, reflecting Peru's deep historical roots. In this part of the exhibit, visitors can prepare and serve traditional Peruvian dishes in a pretend coastal restaurant, decorate a park sculpture and even dress up in Peruvian clothing worn during parades and festivals. Take part in a program led by museum staff where you can learn the steps of a traditional dance, play a Peruvian instrument in an interactive similar to the popular rock band video game, and immerse yourself in the vibrant visual arts of the region.

Whether creating 'silver' bracelets with embossed Peruvian symbols or cooking up a feast with play food, the Pacific Coast and city section offers all kinds of opportunities for creative exploration and play.

Explore Peru's Mountains: A Journey Through Time and Tradition

Venture into the Andes Mountains, where the echoes of ancient Incan civilization still resonate in modern life. In this section of the exhibit, visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of cities like Cusco and Arequipa, while also discovering the daily life in small mountain villages.

Experience the Andean way of life as you step inside a traditional mountainside home, care for alpacas and visit a weaving center where ancient techniques are still practiced today. "This will be an amazing opportunity for families to learn how Peruvian families make a living through agriculture and explore the intricate process of spinning, dyeing and weaving that has been passed down from generation to generation," said Stephanie Eddleman, exhibit developer, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "During our research trip, we were able to see first-hand the hard work and pride that goes into creating these stunning woven pieces and hear how weaving is not just a hobby or craft; but a way of life for families in the Andes."

Children can engage in hands-on activities like brushing and feeding stuffed alpacas, creating vibrant textiles and shopping in a Peruvian marketplace. Visitors can also meet a family from Arequipa and participate in some of 7-year-old Killary's favorite pastimes, which include doing puzzles and playing with dolls, and discover what a typical school day is like in urban Cusco, complete with lessons in Spanish and Quechua.

Discover the Amazon Rainforest: A World of Biodiversity and Conservation

Next, step into the lush and diverse Amazon Rainforest, where the sounds of birds, monkeys and insects transport you into one of the world's most biologically diverse regions. Explore real research such as the work of Emerging Conservationist Indianapolis Prize winner Fanny Cornejo and her work to protect the critically endangered yellow-tailed woolly monkeys, a species found only in Peru. The Peruvian Amazon is not just a place of research but a living environment where indigenous communities thrive. Meet a guide who lives in the Tambopata National Reserve with his family as part of the Ese' Eja Native Community of Infierno, a native group whose ancestors have lived in the Amazon for thousands of years.

Visitors will get the chance to explore the rainforest's incredible biodiversity, encounter wildlife, and learn about efforts to protect this unique environment. "I can't wait for families to climb up to a canopy lookout and use virtual reality goggles to spot animals in the treetops, or play the role of a citizen scientist by analyzing video footage to monitor species like the yellow-tailed woolly monkey and discover new species of moths," said Erica Lacey, senior exhibits project manager, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

Families will also experience the sights and sounds of the Amazon and get up close with the incredible flora and fauna that call this region home.

A Journey for the Whole Family

This exhibit is more than just an exploration of Peru's landscape; it is a chance for families to be immersed in the vibrant traditions, art and daily life of this fascinating country and celebrate our neighbors next door and around the world!

Take Me There®: Greece closes on September 15, 2024, to prepare for the new destination.

