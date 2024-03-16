Embark on an Alpine Adventure at Thirsty Pika: Silverthorne's Newest Self-Pour Taproom Powered by PourMyBeer

"After researching various self-pour technology providers, we were impressed by PourMyBeer's amount of resources, information, and positive reviews. Choosing PourMyBeer was a decision made with our future patrons in mind." Post this

The self-pour concept, chosen for its efficiency and the flexibility it provides guests to sample various drinks without committing to a full pour, has already captivated early visitors. With the ability to cycle new beverages onto the tap wall every few days, Thirsty Pika prides itself on keeping the selection fresh and intriguing, leveraging the interactivity of the PourMyBeer screens to educate and entice patrons with detailed descriptions, perfect pours, and optimal temperatures.

"After researching various self-pour technology providers, we were impressed by PourMyBeer's amount of resources, information, and positive reviews. Their technology stood out not just for its efficiency and user-friendliness but also for the way it aligns with our vision of creating a community-focused, environmentally-conscious drinking experience," explained Chris, co-founder of Thirsty Pika. "Choosing PourMyBeer was a decision made with our future patrons in mind, ensuring they receive the best possible service while enjoying our unique taproom atmosphere."

Feedback from initial testers and during the soft opening events has been overwhelmingly positive. Integrations with GoTab for seamless transactions and Untappd for real-time menu updates further enhance the customer experience, marrying the rustic charm of the high alpine with the cutting edge of beverage technology.

In dedication to fostering a strong community bond, Thirsty Pika has reached out to local brewers for support, offering a mix of local and national beers as well as specialty kegs unavailable elsewhere. The taproom also plans to host unique events geared towards local interests, including ski waxing workshops, avalanche information sessions, fly-tying nights, and live music featuring local artists, ensuring that Thirsty Pika becomes a vibrant hub for residents and visitors year-round.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce Thirsty Pika to Silverthorne and beyond," said Chris, co-founder of Thirsty Pika. "Our vision was to create a place that not only serves great drinks but also builds a tight-knit community. With the unique combination of our self-pour system, delicious local food, and stunning location, we're confident Thirsty Pika will become a staple for locals and a must-visit for tourists."

Thirsty Pika is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 PM to 8 PM, and Friday through Saturday from 12 PM to 10 PM. For those interested in experiencing this unique self-pour adventure, Thirsty Pika welcomes you to join them in celebrating the spirit of the Colorado Rockies.

For more information about Thirsty Pika and its innovative beverage offerings, follow them on social media or visit their location in the Outlets at Silverthorne.

