Embark on the Ultimate Family Vacation at the New Family Selection at Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa

"The introduction of Family Selection to Riviera Maya raises the bar for family travel, providing premier amenities such as personalized butler service, a dedicated reception area, an exclusive pool, and a private restaurant," said Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, VP of Sales and Marketing for the Americas. Post this

With this new opening in Riviera Maya, Family Selection adds 169 suites to the 95 already existing in Riviera Nayarit and the 180 in Costa Mujeres, thus making a total of 471 suites operated under the Family Selection concept. Kids in Family Selection have their own check-in area and can enjoy kid-friendly amenities such as milk & cookies turndown service, bubble baths filled with toys, a video-game lounge, exclusive age-appropriate programming and activities, access to kids and teen clubs, and more. Each family is assigned a Family Host to assist with all special requests during their stay. The program's luxury rooms offer personalized services like a welcome basket for kids, a customized mini-bar, unpacking and packing services, turn-down and pillow services, 24-hour room service, and much more.

Kids up to 17 years old can take the lead as a "Family Boss," which provides children with special amenities, services, and facilities to enjoy an incomparable experience. With Infinite Indulgence®, it's all included. Not all the fun is for the kids, adults can enjoy free access to Zentropia Palladium Spa & Wellness, featuring a wet area with a dry and moist sauna, steam room, hot and cold whirlpool tubs, an outdoor swimming pool with a relaxation area, as well as an air-conditioned fitness center. Family Selection guests enjoy:

Private check-in/check-out

Exclusive access to private areas and facilities, including a special beach area, a restaurant and a bar

24-hour room service and family host

Priority reservations at a-la-carte onsite restaurants

A-la-carte activities and entertainment

Mini robes, slippers, and towels

Pillow menu

Special workshops and classes

Reserved area on the beach with waiter service

And much more…

Families have ample opportunities to create lasting memories together such as bonding over novel culinary experiences like tortilla and ceviche-making classes, exploring their artistic side in a painting class, or showcasing their dance moves in a dance class. The on-site sports facilities encompass volleyball, basketball, and tennis courts, a soccer field, and a mini-golf course, allowing everyone to learn, play, and relax as a family.

Guests at the Family Selection Grand Palladium Kantenah Resort & Spa have the opportunity to indulge in Palladium Hotel Group's innovative concept, "Bravo Dinner & Dance." This unique experience seamlessly blends gastronomy and entertainment, catering to guests of all ages. Every 30 minutes, attendees will be able to enjoy vibrant dance shows and live music, which will keep them waiting until the next act full of talent and passion. Live music and choreographed dances will inspire guests to get off their seats and join the party, while they sip cocktails and enjoy gastronomic delights. With a capacity of 134 people, Bravo offers tables for 2 and 4 people for an intimate experience.

About Palladium Hotel Group

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates 40 hotels and more than 13,000 rooms, located in six countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, and Brazil, and manages 9 brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Palladium Boutique Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels and the Hard Rock Hotels brand under license with three hotels in Ibiza, Tenerife and Marbella. Palladium Hotel Group is characterized by its philosophy of caring for its staff and offering its customers a high level of quality in its products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.en

