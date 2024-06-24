Embark on the Ultimate Road Trip to Lehigh Valley for Your Summer Escape

"We are anticipating a surge of visitors to Lehigh Valley over the next few months thanks to the incredible offering from the many businesses, attractions and hotels in our area," said Alex Michaels, CEO & President for Discover Lehigh Valley. Post this

Dive into the thrill of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, immerse yourself in the live concert scene across 17 stages at Musikfest, the nation's largest free music festival, and embrace the scenic beauty of the Lehigh River with kayaking and tubing. You can also enjoy a crisp glass of wine and breathtaking views at Vynecrest Vineyards and Winery, celebrating its 50th anniversary this July, and indulge in a delectable meal al fresco from one of the many highly-acclaimed restaurants bursting onto the scene. But whether it's daytime adventures or slowly savored sunsets, Lehigh Valley has it all.

"We are anticipating a surge of visitors to Lehigh Valley over the next few months thanks to the incredible offering from the many businesses, attractions and hotels in our area," said Alex Michaels, CEO & President for Discover Lehigh Valley. "They're continuously innovating and adding exciting new events and experiences, making Lehigh Valley a truly dynamic destination for travelers. This summer promises to be unforgettable, with something for everyone – from art enthusiasts and history buffs to foodies and outdoor adventurers. We're confident that visitors will be impressed by the dedication and creativity of our local partners."

Check out more of Discover Lehigh Valleys 'sun-believable' summer activities:

Experience breathtaking views and unforgettable moments with a Lehigh Valley Hot Air Balloon Ride, offering a unique and scenic adventure high above the picturesque landscape.

Discover the rich heritage and exceptional quality of wines produced in the Lehigh Valley American Viticultural Area, a premier wine-growing region celebrated for its unique and award-winning vineyards.

Admire classic cars during the Das Awkscht Fescht taking place August 2, 2024 - August 4, 2024 . This event is one of the country's largest antique and classic car shows held at Macungie Memorial Park each summer.

- . This event is one of the country's largest antique and classic car shows held at Macungie Memorial Park each summer. Enjoy a nostalgic summer night under the stars at Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre, the oldest drive-in theater in America, offering a unique and charming movie experience.

Immerse yourself in world-class performances at the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, where timeless classics and contemporary works come to life on stage!

The dog days of summer are upon us, and there's nothing more refreshing than a basket of blueberries. Celebrate the season with delicious treats, family activities, and live entertainment at the annual Blueberry Festival to Bethlehem's Burnside Plantation.

For a full overview of all events happening in Lehigh Valley, visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and for more fun things to do, follow @LehighValleyPa on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Discover Lehigh Valley

Discover Lehigh Valley®, the official destination marketing organization of Pennsylvania's Lehigh and Northampton counties, is dedicated to driving economic growth and strengthening local pride through tourism to the region. Just 60 minutes north of Philadelphia and 90 minutes west of New York City, Lehigh Valley is home to must-see attractions and festivals, world-class sporting events, thrilling outdoor recreation, renowned colleges and universities, and historic sites including Bethlehem, a National Historic Landmark District and nominee on the U.S. Tentative List for World Heritage Designation. Many of America's favorite brands such as Crayola®, Peeps®, Mike & Ike®, Martin Guitars, Mack Trucks and Olympus reign from Lehigh Valley. Visit DiscoverLehighValley.com and follow @LehighValleyPa.

