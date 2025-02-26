Embark Safety and Smith System Partner to Deliver Driver Safety Lessons through MVR Monitoring Platform

Embark Safety has partnered with Smith System to integrate over 200 online driver training lessons into its MVR Monitoring platform. This collaboration provides fleet managers with powerful tools to enhance safety, reduce risk, and proactively correct risky driving behaviors.
ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embark Safety, a leader in driver risk management technology, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Smith System Driver Improvement Institute, Inc. ("Smith System.") Together, the two companies are integrating Smith Systems' comprehensive library of over 200 online lessons directly into Embark Safety's MVR Monitoring platform. This collaboration aims to give managers powerful, easy-to-use tools to improve safety, reduce risk, and take proactive control over their fleet operations.
Embark Safety and Smith System are working together to drive positive changes in fleet safety and driver performance. With this new partnership, Embark Safety clients will have access to a vast library of educational content designed to address critical areas of fleet safety, including distracted driving, defensive driving techniques, and effective driver behavior management.
"We are thrilled to partner with Smith System to offer our clients a variety of online lessons directly within our MVR Monitoring platform," said Edwin Sosa, CEO of Embark Safety. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing managers with the tools they need to maintain a safe and compliant fleet. By integrating Smith System's world-class training with our advanced MVR Monitoring technology, we are enabling companies to take a proactive approach to managing risk."
The integration of Smith System's driver lessons into the Embark Safety platform means that managers can now monitor driver performance and intervene earlier with targeted, data-driven training. This empowers them to mitigate risks before they lead to collisions, fines, or other costly consequences.
"At Smith System, we leverage our deep expertise to equip drivers with industry leading training that transforms behavior and enhances road safety," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "Our partnership with Embark Safety underscores our commitment to delivering impactful driver safety solutions that produce measurable, lasting results for our customers and partners."
About Embark Safety
Embark Safety's innovative MVR Monitoring system continuously monitors employees' driving records and sends real-time notifications when new changes occur, such as violations, suspensions, and accidents. Their technology allows companies to reduce accident risk, avoid litigation, and improve public safety. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Embark Safety is a proud SaaS provider to more than 1,000 companies across the country and Canada.
About Smith System
Smith System is a leading provider of workplace safety training solutions for large commercial fleets, helping its customers reduce costs associated with negative operating behaviors, and comply with stringent regulations. The company delivers its training content through multiple, convenient delivery formats (in-person and eLearning) and has trained millions of employees in over 100 countries and in 15+ languages. Smith System was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
For more information, visit: http://www.embarksafety.com
Media Contact
Valeria Ycaza, Embark Safety, 1 (407) 536 - 7233, [email protected], www.embarksafety.com
SOURCE Embark Safety
Share this article