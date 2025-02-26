Embark Safety and Smith System Partner to Deliver Driver Safety Lessons through MVR Monitoring Platform

This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing managers with the tools they need to maintain a safe and compliant fleet. By integrating Smith System's world-class training with our advanced MVR Monitoring technology, we are enabling companies to take a proactive approach to managing risk. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Smith System to offer our clients a variety of online lessons directly within our MVR Monitoring platform," said Edwin Sosa, CEO of Embark Safety. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing managers with the tools they need to maintain a safe and compliant fleet. By integrating Smith System's world-class training with our advanced MVR Monitoring technology, we are enabling companies to take a proactive approach to managing risk."

The integration of Smith System's driver lessons into the Embark Safety platform means that managers can now monitor driver performance and intervene earlier with targeted, data-driven training. This empowers them to mitigate risks before they lead to collisions, fines, or other costly consequences.

"At Smith System, we leverage our deep expertise to equip drivers with industry leading training that transforms behavior and enhances road safety," said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. "Our partnership with Embark Safety underscores our commitment to delivering impactful driver safety solutions that produce measurable, lasting results for our customers and partners."

About Embark Safety

Embark Safety's innovative MVR Monitoring system continuously monitors employees' driving records and sends real-time notifications when new changes occur, such as violations, suspensions, and accidents. Their technology allows companies to reduce accident risk, avoid litigation, and improve public safety. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Embark Safety is a proud SaaS provider to more than 1,000 companies across the country and Canada.

About Smith System

Smith System is a leading provider of workplace safety training solutions for large commercial fleets, helping its customers reduce costs associated with negative operating behaviors, and comply with stringent regulations. The company delivers its training content through multiple, convenient delivery formats (in-person and eLearning) and has trained millions of employees in over 100 countries and in 15+ languages. Smith System was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

For more information, visit: http://www.embarksafety.com

