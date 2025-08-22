Embassy Suites by Hilton at Hot Springs Convention Center Completes Comprehensive Renovation, Elevating Guest Rooms, Public Spaces, and Meeting Venues

Extensive Upgrades Reinforce Embassy Suites by Hilton at Hot Springs Convention Center as the Premier Destination for Conventions, Business, and Leisure Travelers

HOT SPRINGS, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atrium Hospitality, one of the nation's largest hotel owners and operators, is proud to announce the completion of a full-property renovation at Embassy Suites by Hilton at Hot Springs Convention Center. The extensive revitalization enhances every aspect of the all-suite hotel, offering a fresh, modern environment designed for today's business, convention, and leisure guests.

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Hot Springs and directly connected to the Hot Springs Convention Center, the refreshed Embassy Suites now features stylishly updated guest suites, reimagined public spaces, enhanced dining, and upgraded meeting and event facilities—blending comfort, functionality, and a sense of place in one of Arkansas's most visited destinations. "We're thrilled to welcome guests to an entirely refreshed Embassy Suites Hot Springs," said Ashley Brozenic, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton at Hot Springs Convention Center. "From our inviting atrium to our state-of-the-art meeting venues, every detail of this renovation was designed with our guests' comfort, convenience, and experience in mind."

Renovation Highlights Include:

Modernized Guest Suites: Spacious two-room suites feature updated furnishings, fresh décor, plush bedding, separate living and sleeping areas, and upgraded in-room amenities, including microwaves, mini-refrigerators, and wet bars.

Redesigned Public Spaces: The open atrium, lobby, and lounge areas offer comfortable seating for relaxation, networking, or remote work.

Enhanced Dining Experience: Updated dining spaces complement Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception.

Upgraded Meeting and Event Space: The hotel now offers 8,270 square feet of flexible meeting and event space, including 3,980 square feet of newly added space. Venues have been refreshed with contemporary furnishings, advanced audiovisual capabilities, and stylish finishes—ideal for both social celebrations and corporate functions.

Expanded Fitness Center: The hotel's fitness center has been enlarged by 1,000 square feet, providing more space and amenities for guests to maintain their wellness routines while traveling.

Sustainability Features: In alignment with Atrium Hospitality's environmental commitment, the renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and other eco-friendly design elements.

"Atrium Hospitality invests in upgrades that meet the evolving needs of travelers and event planners while supporting the communities we serve," said Lars Schrader, Vice President, Operational Strategies - Central Region, Atrium Hospitality. "This renovation reaffirms Embassy Suites Hot Springs as the top choice for guests attending events at the Convention Center or exploring the area's natural and cultural attractions."

To book your stay or learn more about hosting an event at the newly renovated property, visit the Embassy Suites by Hilton at Hot Springs Convention Center website.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,404 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Pull Quote

