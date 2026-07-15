Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa Completes Comprehensive Renovation, Elevating the Guest Experience

"We wanted the hotel to feel fresh and contemporary while still offering the warm, welcoming atmosphere our guests have come to expect," said Jonah Ritter, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. Post this

"Every renovation decision was made with our guests in mind—from creating more inviting spaces to unwind after a day at the golf course to delivering a more comfortable experience for families, business travelers and meeting attendees," said Jonah Ritter, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa. "We wanted the hotel to feel fresh and contemporary while still offering the warm, welcoming atmosphere our guests have come to expect."

Renovation Highlights Include:

Completely Refreshed Two-Room Suites: Every suite has been updated with contemporary furnishings, upgraded lighting, refreshed bathrooms and modern finishes designed to enhance comfort and functionality.

Reimagined Atrium and Public Spaces: The hotel's signature open-air atrium, lobby and gathering spaces have been redesigned with stylish furnishings, inviting seating and flexible areas for relaxing, socializing or working remotely.

Enhanced Dining Experience: Guests can enjoy Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception in refreshed dining and bar spaces designed to create a welcoming atmosphere throughout the day.

Modernized Meeting and Event Spaces: Flexible meeting rooms and event venues have been upgraded with refreshed finishes, enhanced functionality and modern audiovisual capabilities, providing an ideal setting for corporate meetings, conferences, weddings and social celebrations.

Refreshed Resort Amenities: Renovations extend throughout the property's guest amenities, complementing the hotel's golf and spa experiences while creating a more elevated resort atmosphere.

"Great hotels evolve alongside the destinations they serve," said Sandi Snead, Regional Vice President of Operations – East Region, Atrium Hospitality. "This renovation ensures Embassy Suites Charlotte Concord continues to meet the expectations of today's travelers while strengthening its position as a leading destination for meetings, events and leisure travel in the Charlotte region. We're proud to support the hotel's team as they continue delivering exceptional experiences for every guest who walks through the doors."

Guests continue to enjoy Embassy Suites' signature amenities, including spacious two-room suites, complimentary made-to-order breakfast, a nightly evening reception, an indoor pool, fitness center, access to Rocky River Golf Club and Spa Botanica, along with convenient proximity to Charlotte's premier shopping, entertainment and sporting attractions.

To learn more or book a stay, visit the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Concord Golf Resort & Spa website.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2026, Atrium Hospitality was recognized as an Atlanta Top Workplaces winner in partnership with Axios, adding another workplace culture honor to the company's growing list of accolades. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 833-287-4864 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality