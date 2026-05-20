Embassy Suites by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs Completes Full Renovation, Elevating the Guest Experience in the Heart of Williamson County

"From the moment guests walk into our refreshed atrium to the comfort of our updated suites, every detail of this renovation was thoughtfully designed to create a more welcoming and modern stay experience," said Marek Vesely, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs. Post this

Blending comfort, functionality, and contemporary design, the renovation introduces a more modern and inviting atmosphere throughout the hotel with redesigned interiors, updated finishes, and welcoming gathering spaces for work or relaxation.

"We're thrilled to introduce guests to the newly renovated Embassy Suites Franklin Cool Springs," said Marek Vesely, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs. "From the moment guests walk into our refreshed atrium to the comfort of our updated suites, every detail of this renovation was thoughtfully designed to create a more welcoming and modern stay experience."

Renovation Highlights Include:

Fully Renovated Guest Suites: All suites now feature updated furnishings, modern finishes, enhanced lighting, refreshed bathrooms, and upgraded in-room amenities designed to provide greater comfort and convenience.

Revitalized Public Spaces: The hotel's atrium, lobby, and communal areas have been redesigned with contemporary décor, flexible seating, and inviting social spaces ideal for relaxing, collaborating, or connecting.

Enhanced Dining Experience: Guests can enjoy Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception in newly updated dining and lounge spaces designed with a warm and modern atmosphere.

Modernized Meeting and Event Space: The hotel's meeting and event venues have been updated with stylish finishes and enhanced functionality, alongside the addition of more than 2,200 square feet of new event space — bringing the hotel's total meeting space to nearly 29,000 square feet and further enhancing its ability to host corporate meetings, social gatherings, weddings, and special events.

Sustainability-Focused Improvements: The renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and environmentally conscious design elements that align with Atrium Hospitality's ongoing commitment to sustainability.

"At Atrium Hospitality, we remain committed to investing in our properties to ensure they continue delivering exceptional experiences for our guests and communities," said Larry Cooper, Vice President, Operational Strategies – East Region, Atrium Hospitality. "The transformation of Embassy Suites Franklin Cool Springs reflects our dedication to thoughtful hospitality, modern design, and operational excellence in one of Tennessee's most dynamic and growing destinations."

Whether visiting for business, a weekend getaway, or a group event, guests can now experience an elevated stay designed to blend comfort, flexibility, and modern hospitality in the heart of Cool Springs. To learn more or book a stay at the newly renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton Franklin Cool Springs, visit the hotel's website.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is a full-service hotel brand offering an approachable, upscale experience with dedicated service. Designed for leisure and business travelers, guests enjoy spacious, two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a nightly complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels and 29 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 75 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,500 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

Media Contact

Emelie Ortiz, Atrium Hospitality, 1 678-606-9952 1454, [email protected], www.atriumhospitality.com

SOURCE Atrium Hospitality