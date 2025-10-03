Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center Completes Full Renovation, Elevating Guest Rooms, Public Spaces, and Meeting Venues

"We are thrilled to reintroduce Embassy Suites San Marcos as a fully refreshed destination for travelers and groups," said Pablo Zuniga, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center. Post this

"We are thrilled to reintroduce Embassy Suites San Marcos as a fully refreshed destination for travelers and groups," said Pablo Zuniga, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton San Marcos Hotel Conference Center. "These renovations elevate every aspect of the guest journey, from our spacious suites to our versatile event spaces, while reflecting the warm hospitality San Marcos is known for."

Renovation Highlights:

Modernized Guest Suites: Each two-room suite now features updated furnishings, refreshed décor, and upgraded in-room amenities for a stylish and restful stay.

Revitalized Public Spaces: The redesigned atrium and lobby create an open, welcoming environment, complemented by inviting seating areas ideal for both relaxation and remote work. Design elements throughout the public spaces draw inspiration from the rivers San Marcos is known for, with calming colors and patterns that reflect the area's natural beauty.

Enhanced Dining Experience: Guests can enjoy Embassy Suites' signature complimentary made-to-order breakfast and evening reception in a newly refreshed setting, alongside expanded seating and updated design.

Upgraded Meeting & Event Facilities: The hotel's 78,000 square feet of conference and event space has been revitalized with modern décor, flexible layouts, and advanced audiovisual technology—ideal for conventions, weddings, and social gatherings.

Sustainability Features: In alignment with Atrium Hospitality's environmental goals, the renovation incorporates energy-efficient lighting, water-saving fixtures, and other eco-conscious design elements.

"At Atrium Hospitality, we are committed to investing in properties that meet the evolving needs of today's travelers," said Lars Schrader, Vice President, Operational Strategies - Central Region, Atrium Hospitality. "With these upgrades, Embassy Suites San Marcos strengthens its position as a premier venue in Central Texas for both business and leisure guests."

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,400 properties and over 1.25 million rooms, in 140 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 210 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton's market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service hotel brand offers both leisure and business travelers an approachable, upscale experience with two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast, flexible meetings and events space, inviting open atriums, 24-hour fitness centers and a complimentary evening reception. Embassy Suites by Hilton offers nearly 270 open hotels with more than 30 properties in development. Experience a stay at Embassy Suites by Hilton by booking at embassysuites.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Embassy Suites by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/embassysuites, and follow the brand on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 73 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 18,404 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium-managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

