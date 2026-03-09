embedUR and Atmosic Unveil NovaTrack: The Future of Enterprise Asset Tracking

"NovaTrack eliminates the tradeoff between visibility and simplicity — combining Atmosic's low-power hardware with our cloud platform to deliver real-time tracking that's easy to deploy and scale." — Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO, embedUR systems Post this

embedUR's NovaTrack enables warehouse operators to deploy and begin tracking within minutes. Users can create warehouse profiles, upload floor plans, and define custom zones—such as entry points, exit docks, and staging areas—using an intuitive, built-in drawing tool.

Atmosic-enabled BLE tags, trackers, and anchors process sensor data at the edge and securely transmit asset location and condition information to the NovaTrack cloud in real time, enabling intelligent monitoring and actionable insights across the warehouse.

"Warehouse operators have been forced to choose between visibility and simplicity for too long. NovaTrack eliminates that tradeoff by combining Atmosic's industry-leading low-power hardware with our cloud platform to deliver real-time tracking that's easy to deploy and scale. We're excited to bring this joint solution to market and share it with the embedded community at Embedded World." Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO & Founder, embedUR systems.

"Next-generation asset tracking solutions are built on always-on, ultra-low-power connectivity that enables continuous monitoring without compromising battery life or scalability. Rather than capturing isolated data at warehouse entry and exit points, intelligent platforms provide real-time visibility into an asset's location, status, and condition throughout its journey. This shift from event-based tracking to continuous monitoring empowers organizations to proactively manage risk instead of reacting after disruptions occur. NovaTrack, jointly developed by Atmosic and embedUR, delivers on this next generation of asset tracking." Ali Foughi, CEO, Atmosic Technologies

Visit the ModelNova by embedUR booth at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany - Hall 4, Booth 600 - to meet with embedUR and Atmosic representatives.

About embedUR

embedUR is a technology company specializing in embedded systems and Edge AI solutions. Its ModelNova business unit operates an open platform that simplifies Edge AI development by providing pre-trained, optimized models, curated datasets, and deploying blueprints for resource-constrained edge devices. For more information, visit modelnova.ai.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ is an innovative technology company designing ultra-low power wireless connectivity solutions. These solutions are enabling the longest battery life in various applications in the Enterprise, Industrial, Home Automation, Healthcare and Consumer markets

Media Contact

Sai Rajesh, embedUR systems Inc., 1 510 676 2610, [email protected], https://embedur.ai

Ali Foughi, Atmosic, [email protected], https://atmosic.com/

