embedUR Inc joins TinyML Foundation as a Platinum Strategic Partner

For 19 years, embedUR has been at the forefront of embedding software in network and telecoms equipment and connected devices of all shapes and sizes. This partnership is more than a "next step" for embedUR. It encapsulates the depth of our expertise and the insights we've gained from a decade of innovation in Wi-Fi, Edge Computing, IoT, and AI, including the development of our flagship Carrier Wi-Fi assurance platform, Astral Analytics.

We're on a mission to leverage our cumulative knowledge and experience in shaping tinyML and bringing the power of AI to small "connected" devices to enable all sorts of real-world applications. "The last decade pioneering IoT and AI, has left us perfectly poised for this moment," says Rajesh Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, "Becoming a leader in tinyML is a natural step for us. It is a continuation of everything we have been doing until now, only with higher stakes."

"We have a shared vision and a good synergy between embedUR's expertise in embedded systems deployment and the TinyML Foundation's technology vision and broad ecosystem perspective. This sets the stage for an exciting future in the area of energy efficient machine learning, as we work together to enable edge AI deployments for more devices and turn innovative ideas into tangible real-world solutions." said Ira Feldman, managing director of the TinyML Foundation.

