embedUR systems and Alif Semiconductor Partner to Deliver the Industry's First End-to-End Edge AI Development Platform for Advanced Microcontrollers

Alif's Ensemble Series represents the industry's first shipping microcontroller family designed to support generative AI and transformer-based workloads at the endpoint. The second-generation Ensemble E4, E6, and E8 devices deliver over 450 GOPS of compute with 9.75MB of on-chip SRAM and 5.5MB of MRAM, enabling on-device execution of small language models and transformer-based vision models previously impractical on battery-powered devices. With an integrated image signal processor supporting up to 60 FPS at 2MP resolution, these devices allow developers to run vision, classic ML, and transformer models concurrently on a single part.

At launch, Fusion Studio's Ensemble support will focus on computer vision applications including object detection, pose estimation, and image segmentation. Support for additional AI modalities is planned throughout 2026 and into 2027, extending the platform's reach across audio, sensing, and emerging generative AI use cases.

On March 4, 2026, embedUR and Alif Semiconductor will host a joint technical webinar demonstrating the end-to-end workflow from dataset preparation to on-device deployment. Registration details are available here for those interested in virtually joining the webinar.

At embedded world 2026 (March 10–12, Nuremberg, Germany), embedUR will present live demonstrations at Hall 4, Booth 600, showing Fusion Studio deploying Edge AI models on Ensemble hardware in real time.

"Alif's Ensemble Series represents a fundamental shift in what's possible at the edge, and Fusion Studio is the first development platform built to match that capability," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO & Founder of embedUR systems. "With Fusion Studio, developers go from unlabeled datasets to running inference on production-class hardware in a single workflow — no cloud costs, no toolchain gaps, and no guesswork."

"When Alif introduced Ensemble in 2021 as the first general purpose MCU family with support for hardware accelerated AI-inferencing, we immediately started getting questions from customers about tools and enablement for using these capabilities in a streamlined manner.", said Reza Kazerounian, President & Co-Founder, Alif Semiconductor. "Support in embedUR's ModelNova Fusion Studio is an important piece of that puzzle, it sets our users up to be productive immediately, and shorter development cycles means quicker time to market. A win-win for everyone."

ModelNova Fusion Studio is available as a free download at modelnova.com. Support for Alif's Ensemble Series will be available starting March 10, 2026 on the first day of the embedded world conference in Nuremberg, Germany. For partnership inquiries or to schedule a meeting at embedded world 2026, contact embedUR systems directly.

embedUR systems is a Silicon Valley–based embedded software and Edge AI engineering company with more than 20 years of experience delivering production-ready systems across industrial, consumer, automotive, and IoT markets. The company's Edge AI business unit, ModelNova, provides a comprehensive platform spanning the ModelNova Model Zoo, the Fusion Studio desktop IDE, and licensable AI models and pipelines. With a team of over 400 engineers, embedUR serves as a seamless extension of its customers' development teams, reducing engineering risk and accelerating time to market. embedUR is a leadership partner of the EDGE AI FOUNDATION. Learn more at embedur.ai and modelnova.ai.

Alif Semiconductor is the leading provider of Next-Generation, AI-Enabled 32-bit microcontrollers that combine scalability, high compute performance with exceptional power efficiency. Alif's Ensemble and Balletto product families redefine what is possible at the edge by delivering on-device acceleration for AI, advanced security, rich functional integration, and flexible operating system support within ultra-low-power, small form-factor designs. By unifying compute, connectivity, and intelligent processing in a single architecture, Alif empowers developers to build the future of smart, always-on devices across consumer, industrial, and enterprise applications.

