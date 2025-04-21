embedUR systems and Infineon Demonstrated Edge AI Innovation at Embedded World 2025

"At embedUR, we're focused on making Edge AI real—delivering practical, production-ready solutions that run on today's silicon," said John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR systems. Post this

The first demo featured wake word detection and real-time object identification. Attendees activated the Edge AI system with a voice command, then presented an image featuring various ingredients. The AI identified the objects in real time and generated a relevant recipe suggestion—all processed locally on the PSOC™ Edge platform without cloud dependency. This demo illustrated the potential for intuitive, AI-powered user experiences in smart home devices.

Facial Recognition with Mobile-Based Registration

The second demo introduced a facial recognition use case with mobile onboarding. embedUR developed a companion mobile app allowing users to upload and register their facial profiles. Once registered, the PSOC™ Edge platform could detect and recognize these users in real time, running all AI inference locally on the board. This fully edge-based authentication solution demonstrated secure, low-latency identity recognition for consumer and industrial systems.

"Our collaboration with embedUR systems showcases the power of PSOC™ Edge in enabling real-time, power-efficient Edge AI applications," said Omar Cruz, Senior Manager at Infineon Technologies. "These demos highlight how our platform accelerates intelligent automation for smart home, consumer, and industrial use cases."

"At embedUR, we're focused on making Edge AI real—delivering practical, production-ready solutions that run on today's silicon," said John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR systems. "The work we've done on Infineon platforms demonstrates how edge intelligence can be deployed quickly and securely, whether it's voice-activated control or face-based access—all without relying on the cloud."

Edge AI Innovation Powered by PSOC™ Edge

Infineon's PSOC™ Edge family enables intelligent, always-on AI applications with hardware-accelerated neural network processing, a Cortex®-M55 core with Helium DSP support, and robust security features. Designed for consumer and industrial applications, the platform provides a seamless AI development experience, empowering developers to build fast, secure, and power-efficient solutions at the edge.

embedUR systems: Engineering the Edge AI Experience

embedUR systems designed, optimized, and deployed both showcased demos, integrating real-time voice and vision AI inference entirely on the PSOC™ Edge platform. With deep expertise in embedded software, AI model development and quantization, and real-time systems, embedUR enables companies to bring high-performance, AI-powered products to market faster—without requiring extensive in-house AI engineering. For Infineon customers, embedUR offers full-stack engineering support from mobile app integration and AI model tuning to deployment and system-level optimization.

More AI at the Edge: embedUR's Broader Demo Showcase

In addition to the joint demos with Infineon, embedUR showcased a wide range of Edge AI applications at their own exhibit, running on various industry-leading AI silicon platforms such as the PSOC™ Edge from Infineon. These demonstrations reinforced embedUR's ability to deliver efficient, high-performance AI on memory-constrained, low-power devices.

All demo models are available through ModelNova, embedUR's AI resource hub. Developers can browse a growing library of pre-trained Edge AI models to build fast PoCs. When a model fits the target use case, embedUR offers services to help refine, optimize, and deploy it—accelerating time-to-market. Learn more at modelnova.ai.

About embedUR systems

embedUR systems is a Silicon Valley-based leader in embedded systems, AI, and Edge Computing. With over two decades of experience accelerating product development for telecom, network, and silicon vendors, embedUR delivers cutting-edge embedded solutions powering millions of devices worldwide. Its ModelNova platform offers pre-trained AI models for seamless integration into intelligent edge systems, enabling rapid PoC development—even for teams without AI modeling expertise. Learn more at www.embedur.ai.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG is a global leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer, and greener. The company is at the forefront of power systems, automotive technologies, and industrial applications, driving innovations in AI, IoT, and security. Learn more at www.infineon.com.

