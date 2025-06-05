embedUR systems Develops UWB Sensing AI Solution on NXP's Trimension NCJ29D6 Platform

Michael Leitner, General Manager, Secure Car Access at NXP Semiconductors, confirms: "EmbedUR demonstrated very positive results in UWB-based gesture sensing and we are looking forward to further applications that embedUR is able to address based on our UWB IC." Post this

embedUR systems optimized a lightweight and efficient UWB Gesture and Motion Recognition Model to work with NXP's Trimension NCJ29D6, allowing for real-time gesture detection at a compact model size of just 215 KB.

Enhancing Experiences with UWB AI

This UWB-powered AI model allows for intuitive, touch-free vehicle interactions, and enables new affordable opportunities all running on the Edge, such as:

Touch-Free Trunk Opening – Open the trunk with a wave of a hand or foot.





Parking Assistance – Start/stop automated parking maneuvers using gestures.

Beyond automotive, this technology can be adapted for consumer electronics, industrial automation, and smart home applications, enabling touch-free user interactions across multiple industries.

Optimized AI for UWB Sensing Applications

embedUR systems specializes in embedded AI on the Edge, model optimization, and real-time processing on power-efficient, low-memory edge devices. The combination of secure ranging and radar support in the Trimension NCJ29D6 provides a unique foundation for advanced AI-driven sensing applications. By leveraging this platform, embedUR delivers robust and efficient UWB gesture recognition for a range of use cases.

"With our expertise in embedded AI and UWB technology, we are delivering practical, hands-free interaction solutions that enhance safety and convenience," said Eric Smiley, VP of Business Development at embedUR systems. "This project demonstrates how UWB, combined with optimized Edge AI models, can help create advanced sensing applications for automotive and beyond."

Michael Leitner, General Manager, Secure Car Access at NXP Semiconductors, confirms: "The knowledge of embedUR in wireless sensing and efficient implementation of data processing on edge devices positions embedUR to fully leverage the capabilities of our Ultra-Wideband (UWB) devices. EmbedUR demonstrated very positive results in UWB-based gesture sensing and we are looking forward to further applications that embedUR is able to address based on our UWB IC."

Driving Edge AI Acceleration

With over two decades of expertise in embedded systems and wireless technologies, embedUR has delivered AI-powered solutions across automotive, industrial, and IoT markets. embedUR has developed a range of Edge AI applications, such as a real-time image segmentation model running on an Arm® Cortex®-M7 at under 300 KB and deployed facial recognition AI pipelines on a low-power edge device with <1MB memory footprints.

embedUR's engineers routinely optimize AI models to fit within 200–500 KB, enabling real-time inference on power and memory efficient platforms without sacrificing accuracy. This proven track record in model compression, quantization, and efficient runtime integration positions embedUR to help customers accelerate development cycles, meet strict power/memory budgets, and bring next-generation products to market faster.

For more information on how embedUR can help with Edge AI acceleration, visit www.embedur.ai.

About embedUR systems

embedUR systems is a Silicon Valley leader in embedded software, IoT, and Edge AI, with a 20-year track record of accelerating product development for top networking, telecom, and silicon companies. Its code runs in millions of connected devices worldwide.

As a pioneer in Edge AI, embedUR created ModelNova—a resource hub for rapid prototyping and Edge AI deployment—designed to empower developers building intelligent products. With deep relationships across the AI silicon ecosystem, embedUR helps bring groundbreaking products to market faster.

Learn more at www.embedur.ai.

