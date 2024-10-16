embedUR systems Showcases Edge AI at Synaptics Tech Day 2024

We are very excited to host embedUR at Tech Day 2024 to showcase what can be done with Synaptics' scalable AI capabilities and embedUR's expertise. Post this

Demonstration 1: Image Segmentation for Real-World Applications

The advanced Image Segmentation demo on Synaptics chip MCUs with NPU acceleration, showcases the ability to identify and categorize objects in real time, and it highlights how various industries can leverage this technology to create autonomous systems that have the intelligence to make decisions on their own.

"Image segmentation on low-power edge devices is a game-changer for industries requiring precise, real-time object detection," said Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO of embedUR Systems. "Our demo demonstrates how AI can scale to meet the demands of power-efficient hardware, opening up new possibilities for intelligent edge applications."

Demonstration 2: Facial Recognition - EyeD

embedUR will also unveil its EyeD system using Face Recognition technology, running on Synaptics' AI-native hardware. This demo is perfect for environments that require secure, automated tracking of individuals, such as corporate offices, smart campuses, and public venues. The system offers high-speed recognition with minimal power consumption, showcasing the power of embedded AI for seamless user experiences.

"These demos push the boundaries of what Edge AI can achieve on tiny platforms," said John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR Systems. "Our Face Recognition attendance tracking highlights how embedded AI can offer significant value in areas like security and operational efficiency, without relying on the cloud, as current systems must do, today."

Powered by Strong Partnerships: Synaptics

embedUR's ability to deliver these innovative solutions is made possible through a long-standing partnership with Synaptics. By utilizing Synaptics' AI-enabled chips with advanced processing architectures, embedUR optimizes AI models to perform effectively on tiny hardware, demonstrating the future of on-device AI processing.

"By collaborating with Synaptics, we're bringing advanced AI capabilities to Edge devices that were previously only possible with Cloud AI, where compute power is abundant," added Subramaniam. "Through these collaborations, we are setting a new standard for what is possible with AI on Edge Devices".

"When we launched Synaptics AstraTM, the goal was to simplify and accelerate Edge AI deployment for the IoT through scalable AI-Native, processing, open-source software, wireless connectivity, and the nurturing of a vibrant ecosystem of partners," said John Weil, Vice President of IoT and Edge AI Processor Business at Synaptics Incorporated. "We are very excited to host embedUR at Tech Day 2024 to showcase what can be done with Synaptics' scalable AI capabilities and embedUR's expertise."

Join embedUR at Synaptics Tech Day 2024

Attendees of Synaptics Tech Day 2024 will have the chance to see embedUR's innovations firsthand. The event will feature hands-on demonstrations and opportunities to connect with industry experts, offering a unique look at the future of Edge AI and low-power processing. The AI models showcased in our demos are similar to the 40+ models now available on our AI resource hub, ModelNova, at www.modelnova.ai.

About embedUR systems:

embedUR Systems is a Silicon Valley-based leader in embedded solutions, AI, and Edge Computing. For over two decades, the company has helped accelerate product time-to-market for some of the world's largest telecom, network equipment, and silicon vendors. With deep expertise in AI/ML, IoT, and networking, embedUR's solutions are deployed on millions of devices worldwide, enabling next-generation intelligent systems. With a team of over 350 engineers, embedUR provides scalable solutions that reduce engineering risk and foster innovation at the edge, serving as a seamless extension of its customers' development teams.

For more information, visit www.embedur.ai and check out embedUR's pre-trained Edge AI Models at www.modelnova.ai

About Synaptics:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is driving the proliferation of AI at the Edge, putting AI closer to the hands of end users and changing how humans engage with smart connected devices throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative product developers, who leverage its Astra™ AI Native embedded compute platform, proven wireless connectivity offerings, and multimodal sensing solutions to make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced wireless connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

