embedUR systems: Trusted Software Partner for Synaptics' SR-Series High-Performance Adaptive MCUs

"The new SR-Series marks a significant advance in AI-Native processing at the edge, and embedUR is proud to provide the embedded software expertise to help Synaptics' customers take full advantage of its capabilities," John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR systems. Post this

Optimizing Edge AI for the SR-Series

Synaptics' SR-Series is designed for ultra-low-power (ULP) and high-performance AI at the Edge, and embedUR's software contributions play a crucial role in making it easier for developers to adopt and deploy AI solutions. Customers looking to leverage the MCUs can rely on embedUR for:

Embedded Software Expertise – Creating and optimizing software frameworks and SDKs to fully harness the SR-Series' capabilities.

Edge AI Model Creation & Optimization – Designing and fine-tuning AI models to run efficiently on low-power embedded systems.

Bespoke Embedded Software Development – Creating custom solutions tailored to AI-driven applications in security, industrial automation, smart devices, and more.

From Concept to Deployment: Real-World AI Solutions

To demonstrate how their software expertise enables powerful AI applications on the SR-Series, embedUR will showcase Edge AI demos at Embedded World, including:

Image Segmentation – High-performance, low-power image segmentation displaying the SR-Series' computer vision capabilities.

Medical Lockbox with Facial Recognition Security – A real-world application of AI-powered access control, demonstrating secure, intelligent storage solutions.

In addition to these demos, embedUR will feature three other Edge AI showcases at their booth at Embedded World 2025, with further demonstrations integrated into Synaptics' SR-Series at the event.

A Strong Partnership for the Future of Edge AI

"The Astra platform and the new SR-Series are a significant step forward in AI-Native processing at the edge, and embedUR is proud to provide embedded software expertise to help customers take full advantage of its capabilities," said John Marconi, VP of Technology at embedUR systems. "Our deep experience in embedded systems and AI optimization makes us the ideal partner for companies building innovative solutions on Synaptics' AI hardware."

"The SR-Series comes with innovative features for Edge AI, including three tiers of operation, to deliver intelligence at every power level," said John Weil, Vice President of IoT and Edge AI Processor Business at Synaptics. "Supported by the Astra platform's ecosystem—and forward-thinking partners like embedUR—we look forward to seeing developers quickly unlock the new MCUs' potential and accelerate context-aware Edge AI innovation."

Visit embedUR at Embedded World 2025

Attendees can experience embedUR's Edge AI solutions at Hall 4, #601, and at Synaptics' Booth at Hall 4A, #259, where they will see firsthand how embedUR's embedded software solutions help developers maximize the potential of the SR-Series and the Astra platform.

About embedUR systems

embedUR systems is a Silicon Valley-based leader in AI-driven Edge computing, IoT, and networking. With over two decades of expertise, embedUR partners with top semiconductor, telecom, and network equipment companies to bring scalable, low-power AI solutions to millions of devices worldwide. Learn more at www.embedur.ai.

About Synaptics

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is a leader in AI at the Edge, delivering high-performance embedded AI, wireless connectivity, and multimodal sensing solutions for smart devices across home, work, automotive, and industrial applications. Learn more at www.synaptics.com.

Media Contact

Mark Cowtan, embedUR systems Inc., 1 6502098229, [email protected], https://embedur.ai

SOURCE embedUR systems Inc.