Ember Software Joins AFSA Pacific Northwest to Support Fire Contractors With Modern Tools

Ember Software, a new AFSA Pacific Northwest member, brings modern software to regional fire contractors.

SEATTLE, June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ember Software, a purpose-built software that streamlines inspections, testing, and maintenance for fire protection companies, today announced its membership with the American Fire Sprinkler Association Pacific Northwest Chapter (AFSA PNW). The move underscores Ember's commitment to supporting local contractors with the tools they need to operate more efficiently, reduce manual work, and deliver exceptional service.

AFSA PNW serves as a vital resource for fire sprinkler professionals in the region, offering networking, education, and advocacy for its members. Ember joins the chapter with the goal of contributing to that mission by sharing practical tools and insights that help contractors eliminate paperwork, simplify AHJ reporting, and accelerate the growth of their businesses.

"We're proud to welcome Ember Software as a member of the AFSA Pacific Northwest Chapter," said Cameron Kammers, Vice President of AFSA PNW Chapter. "As the industry evolves, it's important for contractors to have access to solutions that can help them save time and stay competitive while maintaining the highest standards of safety and compliance."

"The AFSA PNW Chapter plays an important role in bringing contractors together to share insights, stay current, and improve how they operate," said Michael Furlong, founder of Ember Software. "We're excited to support members with a platform that cuts down on paperwork, reduces errors, and keeps jobs running smoothly."

Ember plans to engage with members through chapter events and contribute educational resources focused on productivity, reporting accuracy, and operational efficiency. Ember's platform is already used by fire contractors across the U.S. to digitize NFPA compliant inspection forms, manage jobs and appointments, and centralize field and office communication.

About Ember Software

Ember Software is fire protection software purpose-built for contractors to streamline inspection, testing, and maintenance (ITM) workflows. Key features include customizable NFPA and state-compliant inspection forms designed for field technicians, a centralized platform to manage customers, jobs, and appointments, one-click AHJ report submissions, and tools to generate professional, branded proposals. Ember helps fire protection companies reduce paperwork, eliminate errors, and increase profitability. For more information about Ember Software, visit www.embersoftware.com.

About American Fire Sprinkler Association Pacific Northwest Chapter

The American Fire Sprinkler Association Pacific Northwest Chapter (AFSA PNW) is dedicated to advancing the fire sprinkler industry across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Alaska. As a regional extension of the national AFSA, we support contractors, suppliers, and professionals through education, training, advocacy, and networking. Our mission is to promote the highest standards of fire protection and life safety by empowering our members with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.

