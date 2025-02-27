Ember Software Joins NAFED as an Official Member to Support Fire Protection Companies

Ember Software joins NAFED as a Supplier Member, reinforcing its commitment to helping fire protection companies modernize inspection workflows, improve efficiency, and streamline operations with digital tools and insights.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ember Software, the purpose-built platform for fire protection companies, is proud to announce its official membership with the National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED). As a new NAFED member, Ember Software is committed to providing other members with tools that simplify inspections, streamline communication, and eliminate time-consuming administrative work.

NAFED has long been a trusted resource for businesses across the fire protection industry, including fire equipment distributors, contractors, and service providers. By joining the association, Ember Software strengthens its connection with the fire protection community and reinforces its commitment to helping companies transition from outdated, manual processes to modern, digital workflows.

"We're excited to partner with NAFED and bring Ember Software's capabilities to its members," said Michael Furlong, CEO of Ember Software. "Fire protection companies play a critical role in our communities, but many still face operational bottlenecks that slow them down. Our goal is to provide tools and insights that help them work smarter, stay organized, and operate more efficiently."

Ember Software replaces traditional paper-based inspection workflows with a centralized, all-in-one system for scheduling, inspections, and reporting. Fire protection companies can use Ember's customizable digital NFPA and state-specific forms to complete inspections digitally, track service history, submit to AHJs faster, and win more business with digital smart proposals. Using Ember's platform can reduce paperwork by up to 90%, cut down back-and-forth calls and emails by 75%, and enable 10X faster submissions.

NAFED welcomes Ember Software as a new Supplier Member, recognizing the role of technology in helping fire protection professionals operate more effectively.

"We're pleased to welcome Ember Software to the NAFED community," said Tamara Matthews, NAFED communications manager. "Their expertise in streamlining fire protection operations and their commitment to sharing valuable insights make them a strong addition to our network. We're excited to have them as a resource for our members."

Ember Software looks forward to engaging with NAFED members—not just by providing technology solutions, but by sharing insights, strategies, and best practices that help fire protection companies continue to grow and evolve.

ABOUT EMBER SOFTWARE

Ember Software's all-in-one platform is purpose-built to simplify fire inspection workflows and help fire protection companies work faster and more efficiently. Key features include customizable NFPA and state-compliant forms, tools to manage inspections, customers, and schedules in one place, one-click AHJ submissions, and the ability to quickly generate and send professional proposals—all designed to reduce paperwork, eliminate errors, and improve profitability. For more information about Ember Software, visit www.embersoftware.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF FIRE EQUIPMENT DISTRIBUTORS (NAFED)

The National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors (NAFED) is a trade association serving companies that sell, distribute, and service fire equipment. Members sell and service portable fire extinguishers in addition to a full range of fire protection services including the installation and/or maintenance of pre-engineered kitchen systems, industrial systems, fire alarms, security systems, sprinklers, fire hose and standpipes, and emergency and exit lighting. NAFED members work in commercial, industrial, and residential settings making buildings safe and giving individuals the tools they need to fight early-stage fires.

Media Contact

San Francisco, CA, Ember Software, 1 248-755-1105, [email protected]

SOURCE Ember Software