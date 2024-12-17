Embodee Introduces New Folio3D Platform for Fashion Freelance Designers

"Folio3D focuses on providing an easy way to share designs to help others visualize them, and integrates seamlessly with their existing workflows. Add to that its DAM functionality, and you've got a product that is tailor-made for fashion designers at a price point that makes sense." Post this

Folio3D also functions as a digital asset manager (DAM), allowing users to securely store and organize their designs. This offers interactive portfolio building and shareability for 3D and 2D assets, and sets a new standard in the apparel industry. Further, the DAM helps designers juggling multiple projects to store, organize and keep track of ongoing projects. As they need to refer to past work, they'll find it easily accessible right in Folio3D. The DAM also includes Embodee's Spaces feature, which allows designers to ideate, curate, and present their 3D and 2D assets all in one environment.

In addition, Folio3D provides multiple features to aid with fashion designers' everyday workflows, such as:

Custom watermarks. Ensure your designs are protected—or clearly call out when a design is a work in progress—by placing your custom stamps on your product renderings, live 3D viewer, or Spaces.

Product status tracking. Clearly state the progress of a product review process to make it clear what’s left to be done and provide context for what clients are reviewing.

CLO and VStitcher plug-ins. Simply and seamlessly import assets from two of the most popular 3D design tools, improving organization and accessibility.

Embodee CEO Ole Jakob Skjelten commented on the launch, saying, "Folio3D was created with professional fashion designers in mind. They were part of our process and helped us with insights from surveys and focus groups. As we've talked to customers and others in the apparel industry, we've heard that no tool is one-size-fits-all. Folio3D focuses on providing an easy way to share designs to help others visualize them, and integrates seamlessly with their existing workflows. Add to that its DAM functionality, and you've got a product that is tailor-made for fashion designers at a price point that makes sense."

Folio3D is available for subscription starting today, with a 14-day free trial for new users. For more information, including pricing, visit embodee.com.

About Embodee

Founded in 2008, Embodee delivers best-in-class platforms leveraging 3D to foster creativity and collaboration in the apparel supply chain. The company's innovative solutions empower businesses and individuals to streamline workflows and boost efficiency. Embodee is headquartered in Miami, Florida, and has employees across the world, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

