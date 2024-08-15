Embossed license plates are now back in Texas! My Plates launches three new Premium Embossed license plate designs

My Plates received numerous requests from Texans about bringing back the choice of an embossed license plate Post this

The move to reintroduce embossed plates stems from surveys conducted by My Plates among specialty plate holders and potential customers that showed an overwhelming support for the return of embossed specialty license plates. Following the passage of Senate Bill 702, My Plates is now authorized to offer embossed license plates in Texas.

"My Plates has received numerous requests from plate holders, car collectors, and everyday Texans about bringing back the choice of an embossed license plate," said Steve Farrar, CEO/President of My Plates. "The enthusiasm from our customers made this an easy decision."

The addition of Premium Embossed plates is expected to drive further interest in the specialty plate category, bolstering the program's success. Since its inception in November 2009, the My Plates program has generated over $190 million in new revenue for the Texas general revenue fund.

The new Premium Embossed plates are customization you can really feel and see, with personalized options up to 7-letters that are raised above the surface of the plate, conveniently ordered through the My Plates website.

Additionally, Texans now have the opportunity to pre-order three other exciting designs as part of My Plates' second Premium Embossed release including, Black & White, Gold & Black, and Carbon Fiber. These plates will enter production once they receive 200 paid pre-orders.

For more details and to start your order for a Premium Embossed license plate, visit MyPlates.com.

My Plates is the official specialty license plate provider for the state of Texas, offering a wide range of unique and customizable license plates. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, My Plates continues to provide Texans with high-quality specialty plates that reflect their personalities and interests. My Plates' goal is to create a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship designed to maximize revenues for the state through the sale of My Plates specialty plates. Learn more at http://www.MyPlates.com.

Media Contact

Steve Farrar, MyPlates, 5126337978, [email protected], www.myplates.com

SOURCE MyPlates