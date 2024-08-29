"Embrace the Flow" Collection Launches at New York Fashion Week

With this collection we hope to spark conversation around periods and normalize menstruation," says Patel. "Gender equality can't be achieved without ending period poverty. Post this

"Period poverty is a very real issue impacting over 500 million menstruators worldwide, but we can't solve an issue we're afraid to even talk about," says Aanya Patel, founder of Global Girls Initiative.

In the U.S. 1 in 5 girls miss school because they lack access to period products. Without access to this basic hygiene necessity, girls are missing out on their fundamental right to an education, in addition to the impact on their confidence and physical and mental health.

In addition to fashion runway models, activists will be modeling the Global Girls Initiative looks, including: Ose Ehianeta Arheghan, the 12th UNA-USA Youth Observer to the United Nations; Marije Broekhuijsen, a water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) specialist leading the global menstrual health and hygiene agenda at an agency based in New York; and Laura Strausfeld, the founder of Period Law.

"With this collection we hope to spark conversation around periods and normalize menstruation," says Patel. "Gender equality can't be achieved without ending period poverty."

Proceeds from the purchase go towards installing menstrual product dispensers in school restrooms across the country, ensuring that every menstruator doesn't have to choose between their health and education.

"Global Girls Initiative's Embracing the Flow at NYFW with Runway7 this season sets a powerful example for women everywhere," says Diane Vara, director of public relations and Communications at Runway7 Fashion. "Educating and advocating for important issues empowers us to inspire and uplift the next generation of young women."

The collection will officially launch to the public on Sept. 8 and will be available online at:

globalgi.org/NYFW

About Global Girls Initiative

Launched in 2020, Global Girls Initiative provides free menstrual hygiene products and education to improve the health, confidence, and self-esteem of students and youth in underserved communities. Global Girls Initiative's goal is to end period poverty for all menstruators and remove the stigma associated with it through advocacy, ensuring that all menstruators have equal access to menstrual products and education to manage their cycle with dignity. To learn more, visit: globalgi.org

About Runway7

Runway 7 is New York's premiere Fashion Week runway event, showcasing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media, celebrities, and commerce every season. With its expansive lifestyle marketplace encompassing fashion, art, design, and music, Runway 7 strives for excellence in presenting must-see shows, performances, and installations each season.

Media Contact

Nancy Vaughn, White Book Agency, 813.252.0295

