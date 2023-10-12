Embrace your love for pasta the healthy way with KAMUT® Brand Wheat

As we celebrate World Pasta Day, we want to encourage a correct narrative around pasta, emphasizing that it can be part of a healthy diet and a source of good energy providing nutrition. Tweet this

At the heart of KAMUT® wheat pasta's superior quality is the meticulous growing and processing of the grain. This care and attention helps to ensure that the final product achieves the perfect balance of optimal cooking, aroma, and flavor with every single serving.

Today, KAMUT® wheat pasta is available in various shapes, including the ever-popular spaghetti, making it easy to incorporate into family favorite meals. Leading producer of artisan organic pasta, Pastificio Felicetti, has been using KAMUT® Brand Wheat since 2000. Felicetti was initially won over by the incredible flavor profile that KAMUT® wheat offers, underscoring the other exceptional qualities of KAMUT® wheat and its place in modern, health-conscious cooking.

From a nutritional standpoint, KAMUT® Brand Wheat, as a "Still Ancient™" grain offers a great tasting, healthy, and nutritious alternative to modern wheats, which are often today associated with digestive and dietary issues. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Sharon Palmer, says, "Each KAMUT® Brand Wheat kernel packs an impressive punch of nutrients—notably fiber and protein—but also a host of health-promoting vitamins and minerals, such as zinc, phosphorus, magnesium, B vitamins thiamin and niacin, selenium, copper, and manganese. These nutrients contribute to many potential health benefits, from helping cognitive function and metabolism to supporting normal blood pressure and a thriving gut microbiome." Additionally, evidence suggests that some people with wheat sensitivities who cannot tolerate modern wheat may better handle ancient wheat varieties, such as KAMUT® Brand Wheat.

This World Pasta Day, savor the richness of pasta made with KAMUT® Brand Wheat, a culinary icon, and a source of healthy nourishment. Stay connected with KAMUT® Brand Wheat and learn more about their offerings and recipes by following them on social media.

https://www.facebook.com/KAMUTbrand/

https://www.instagram.com/kamutbrand#

https://www.youtube.com/user/KamutInternational

About KAMUT® Brand Wheat

KAMUT® Brand Wheat is an ancient grain, guaranteed under the KAMUT® brand, to never be modified or hybridized, always organically grown, and prized for its nutrition, ease of digestibility, sweet nutty-buttery taste, and firm texture. It is an excellent source of protein, fiber, and many vitamins, as well as being high in minerals including selenium. The KAMUT® brand program encompasses the entire chain from the farm fields to final consumers, to ensure the standards of the KAMUT® brand – the authentic, pure, healthy, and delicious KAMUT® brand wheat – are always satisfied.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected], 917.386.7116.

Media Contact

Giselle Chollett, Kamut, 1 9173867116, [email protected], https://www.kamut.com/

SOURCE Kamut