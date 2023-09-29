Embracing Creativity: Spotlight on Kidney Warriors' Coping Strategies

Lori Hartwell, RSN Founder and President expressed her gratitude for the contestants, saying, "The theme this was especially close to my heart. When I am in the creative zone it helps eliminate pain, makes me happy and time flies." Tweet this

"I can't believe I won, I humbled to win first place. I get lots of rejection letters as a poet and it's so nice to be validated as a writer and to share my story to help my peers." says, John Unger

"I love to try new recipes, and some are better than others. but I keep trying so I can stay on a healthy kidney friendly diet and maintain stage 3 diagnosis." says, Willi Fuller

"I was inspired to write about creativity as I am baker and love to with work wood. Words can be a challenge for me, but this essay just came together." says, Bill Naifeh

RSN is grateful to all those who participated in this year's contest. These winners were selected by a panel of judges who were deeply moved by their essays, which eloquently portrayed the powerful role that creativity plays in coping with kidney disease. We congratulate the following:

Essay Contest Winners

1st Place – "Landscaping, Gardening, and Flowers Everywhere," by John Unger, Albuquerque, NM





2nd Place – "A Dash of Creativity," by Willi Fuller, San Leandro, CA





3rd Place – "Mind Games," by Bill Naifeh, Oklahoma City, OK





4th Place – "Flip the Script," by TeeJay Riedl, Lisle, IL

President's Pick

President's Pick – Birdhouse Blessings," by Cayla Kim, La Canada, CA

Lori Hartwell, RSN Founder and President expressed her gratitude for the contestants, saying, "The theme this was especially close to my heart. When I am in the creative zone it helps eliminate pain, makes me happy and time flies. When I am creating something, or watching someone create, it helps me relax and live in the moment. "Birdhouse Blessings," by Cayla Kim as my President's Pick spoke to me as I had a flashback to 40 years ago as a young girl coping with kidney failure and making beaded ornaments or some seasonal craft to help me cope."

RSN has also selected additional outstanding essays, awarding them Honorable Mention:

Honorable Mention – "The Power of Three" by Joy Araujo , Fishers, IN





, Honorable Mention – "Jump In!" by Mike Gothard , Beaufort, NC





, Honorable Mention – "Happy Pens" by Sandra Kisselback , East Berne, NY





, Honorable Mention – "Enjoy the Moments" by Kevin Garofalo , Huntington Beach, CA





, Honorable Mention – "Coping by the Layers" by Abigal Clary , Healdsburg, CA





, Honorable Mention – "A Tale of Tasty Triumphs" by Vivian Sims , Bedford Heights, OH





, Honorable Mention – "Did You Eat Yet?" by Shar Z, Milpitas, CA





Honorable Mention – "A Novel Approach" by Sharon Jefferson , Cleveland, OH





, Honorable Mention – "The Lime Green Blanket" by Donna Johnson , Roanoke, IL





, Honorable Mention – "O, Yes You Can(e)!" by Thelma Cedillo , Las Cruces, NM





, Honorable Mention – "A Recipe for Happiness" by Libbie Whited-Seabourn , Largo, FL





, Honorable Mention – "Tokens of Love" by Charlene Powell , Marietta, GA

Read the inspiring essays here: https://www.rsnhope.org/essay-contest/

Cash awards were given for First Place ($500), Second Place ($300), Third Place, Fourth Place, and President's Picks ($100). Honorable Mentions also received cash prizes ($100 each). All participants in the essay contest will also receive a small gift in the mail. RSN top essay winners will be translated into Spanish and be accompanied by an audio version read by the author.

The top five essays will be published in RSN's KidneyTalk® Magazine. All winning essays will also be featured prominently on RSN's website and social media platforms to inspire and empower others facing similar challenges.

Additional information about kidney disease and organ donation, can be found at www.RSNhope.org.

RSN would like to thank Akebia, Ardelyx, Fresenius Kidney Care, and U.S. Renal Care Inc, for their support of this valuable patient engagement program.

Renal Support Network (RSN) is a nonprofit patient organization that was founded in 1993 by Lori Hartwell, a kidney disease survivor since 1968. RSN strives to help those who are newly diagnosed with CKD or on dialysis, as well as kidney transplant recipients. RSN's goal is to empower people who have kidney disease to become knowledgeable about their illness, proactive in their care, hopeful about their future and make friendships that last a lifetime.

Hartwell suffered kidney failure at the age of two, survived 50+ surgeries and 13 years of dialysis, and is now living with her fourth kidney transplant. She knows from firsthand experience the difficulty of navigating the myriad of emotions and the importance of being engaged in your care. www.RSNhope.org

