Embracing Crypto is No Longer an Option, But A Necessity for the Future of Finance says PayBito Chief Raj Chowdhury

"it is amply clear now that enterprises are developing a more positive attitude towards blockchain technology and digital assets. Though some firms have expressed inhibitions, I am confident that these inhibitions are temporary and will fade away." Post this

Around 80% of companies surveyed have a separate dedicated team to handle blockchain technology.-

By 2024, around 60% of firms plan to increase their employee base.

56% of companies have reported that implementation complexity is a major barrier.

Around 51% reported that market volatility is a major impediment.

43% of companies cited financial costs as the reason not to implement the technology.

The survey report also reveals that there has been a greater or equal focus on blockchain and crypto projects in 2023.PayBito CEO Raj Chowdhury feels optimistic after reading the revelations of the Paxos survey report. He states that "it is amply clear now that the enterprises are developing a more positive attitude towards blockchain technology and digital assets. Though some firms have expressed inhibitions, I am confident that these inhibitions are temporary and will fade away."

The survey further revealed that the priorities of various sectors are slightly different. For example:

52% of banks can offer customers new payment methods with blockchain technology

Almost 58% of companies want to improve their payments and settlement operations by using blockchain.

Around 70% of financial technology companies (fintech) want to acquire new customers.

A little more than half (52%) of brokers and dealers can improve settlement operations

The details of the survey provide a comprehensive picture of the changing attitudes of the enterprises towards blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. It is evident that both blockchain and cryptocurrencies are going to gain more acceptance in the future. This is because the enthusiasm level among the companies has increased substantially. Many of these companies have become more resilient than before.

About Raj Chowdhury:

Raj Chowdhury is the Managing Director of HashCash Consultants and Paybito. Raj pioneered the first interbank Trade Finance and Remittance implementation of Blockchain Technology between two of the largest global banks. Raj is an eminent voice in the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency space and actively engages with policymakers in this area. He is a contributor to the Economic Times, Business World, and CNNMoney and advises industry leaders in the adoption of Blockchain. He is a member of Asha Silicon Valley, a nonprofit committed to education for children in emerging countries. Author of the book 'The Dark Secret of the Silicon Valley', Raj is an investor in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies and an active member of the philanthropic community.

Media Contact

Coleen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, [email protected], https://www.paybito.com/

SOURCE PayBito