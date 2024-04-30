Embracing Healing: A Personal Journey to Nurturing the Inner Child

"I wrote my book for healing but, most importantly, to help other survivors," Shaynicorn said. "I hope to especially inspire young women in today's society who are targeted in unhealthy ways; to try to help prevent someone from having what happened to me happen to them." Post this

"This book is a journey through all my old journals from when I was a child, two and half decades of writing to the path of healing," Shaynicorn said. "They share the rawness of struggles living with abuse, Conditions like fibromyalgia and C-PTSD, and the impact that trauma and grief have on your body."

By sharing her story, Shaynicorn hopes her reflections may help her readers transcend the limitations of their past and embrace a future filled with healing, joy, and emotional freedom. She nurtures the validation and a friendly reminder that healing is possible, specifically for young women today.

"I wrote my book for healing but, most importantly, to help other survivors," Shaynicorn said. "I hope to especially inspire young women in today's society who are targeted in unhealthy ways; to try to help prevent someone from having what happened to me happen to them."

"Worthy 2.0: A Journey of Finding HER (A Black Sheep Manifesto)"

By Shaynicorn

ISBN: 9798765247341 (softcover); 9798765247358 (hardcover); 9798765247334 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press and Amazon

About the author

Shaynicorn is a proud a disabled female, millennial author, and poet. She has been writing since the early age of ten about her anxiety, depression, and ultimate diagnoses of C-PTSD and fibromyalgia because of trauma and grief endured throughout her lifetime. She tells her story in hopes of helping others get out of the dark places that she once lived in. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855230-worthy-20.

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Shaynicorn