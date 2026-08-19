Embroker Launches EMIS, a Comprehensive Management Liability Offering for Private Companies That Can Be Bundled or Purchased Standalone

Private companies have historically had to piece together management liability coverage through multiple applications, multiple underwriters, and multiple timelines just to get D&O, EPL, Fiduciary, and Tech E&O/Cyber coverage in place. - Andy Lea, Chief Insurance Officer at Embroker. Post this

What's changing

EMIS is open to a broader set of companies than either legacy offering. EMIS extends beyond tech, serving private companies across professional services, manufacturing, construction, wholesale trade, and other industries.

Updated rates insure the coverage is priced competitively for today's market.

EMIS brings four coverages into one application:

Directors & Officers (D&O) liability, protecting the personal assets of executives, officers and board members

Employment Practices Liability (EPL), covering claims like wrongful termination, discrimination, and harassment

Fiduciary Liability, covering mismanagement of employee benefit plans such as 401(k)s and health plans

Technology Errors & Omissions / Cyber Liability, available to eligible technology companies, covering claims arising from product failures and data breaches

Companies can select individual coverages or buy as a bundle, and applicants may receive an underwriting response in the same session, replacing a process that has traditionally taken days or weeks.

At present, existing legacy policyholders are not required to switch and will continue to renew their current products; those legacy products are no longer available to new customers. EMIS applies to new business only, unless a current policyholder wants to go through a new business application process in order to take advantage of EMIS updates.

Availability

EMIS is available now through Embroker's direct channel for founders and finance leaders applying on their own, and through Embroker's broker network via Embroker Access.

About Embroker

Founded in 2015, Embroker has spent over a decade building a digitally-native business insurance company designed to use technology to unlock better pricing and more efficient risk transfer for private companies. Embroker's Management Insurance Suite is underwritten by Everspan Indemnity Insurance Company (AM Best: A- Excellent) and backed by a coalition of A-rated reinsurers.

Media Contact

Andy Lea, Embroker, 1 224-382-0351, [email protected], https://embroker.com

SOURCE Embroker