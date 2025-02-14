Embry-Riddle Asia Celebrates Formal Grand Opening with Aerospace Safety Summit at Singapore's Seletar Aerospace Park

"Our new facilities and training labs in Singapore's Seletar Aerospace Park provide a learning environment that prepares our students and industry partners to meet and exceed aviation and aerospace safety standards." - Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler Post this

Embry-Riddle President P. Barry Butler, Ph.D., emphasized the institution's strong commitment to providing a highly trained aviation and aerospace workforce. "We are proud to offer state-of-the-art education and training programs that address the critical safety challenges facing the industry today," said Dr. Butler. "Our new facilities and training labs in Singapore's Seletar Aerospace Park provide a learning environment that prepares our students and industry partners to meet and exceed aviation and aerospace safety standards."

Since 2011, Embry Riddle's presence in Singapore has allowed students in Asia to pursue premier degrees and training, leading to high-paying jobs and career development. "Embry-Riddle is committed to leading the way in aviation and aerospace advancement through rigorous research, education and industry engagement," said Embry-Riddle Worldwide Campus Chancellor John Watret, Ph.D. "Our presence in Singapore's Seletar Aerospace Park is a testament to our dedication to the growth, innovation and safety of the aerospace and aviation sector in this region."

The new campus and training center is also the home of ERAU Asia Institute, a private education establishment registered with the Committee for Private Education, a part of SkillsFuture Singapore.

Key features of Embry-Riddle's Seletar Aerospace Park location include:

Enhanced Academic Programs: Embry Riddle Asia's comprehensive academic offerings include undergraduate and graduate degrees in Aeronautics, Engineering, Aviation Business Administration and Business Analytics.

The university is grateful for the partnership of the Economic Development Board and JTC Corporation, both of which supported the strategic transition to the Seletar Aerospace Park location. And as a result of its co-location with Air 7 Asia, Embry-Riddle's Singapore Campus is positioned to serve as a pipeline for new and early-career talent, in addition to offering training and career advancement opportunities to all ranges of aviation and aerospace professionals.

Air 7 Asia Executive Director Stefen Wood shared that Embry-Riddle's location at the state-of-the-art facility in Seletar creates a mutually beneficial partnership. "As a full-service aviation provider offering charter, management, air ambulance and maintenance solutions, we are uniquely positioned to provide a pathway for Embry-Riddle graduates to transition seamlessly into the aviation industry here in Singapore."

Empowering Safety Leaders, Cultivating Safety Culture: A Commitment to Global Aviation and Aerospace Safety

Following a formal opening ceremony where university leadership hosted industry and government leaders, Embry-Riddle held a safety summit titled "Empowering Safety Leaders; Cultivating Safety Culture." The Honorable Robert Sumwalt, Executive Director of Embry-Riddle's Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety, gave the keynote address.

Mr. Sumwalt, who served as former Chairman of the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), is a passionate aviation safety advocate known across the globe. "In aviation and aerospace, we have an obligation to observe, research, and learn from industry mistakes," he shared. "The best way to reduce risk is to engage in dialogue proactively and transparently while encouraging others to do the same. I applaud Dr. Butler and Chancellor Watret for committing to these important conversations and to expanding Embry-Riddle's presence in Singapore and Asia."

Mr. Sumwalt's keynote address was followed by a panel discussion of industry safety leaders who shared best practices for fostering a strong safety culture within the industry and discussed the critical role of leadership, effective communication and the essential elements of a positive safety culture. The event was moderated by adjunct assistant professor Dr. Maurizio Chedid, and panelists included:

Mr. Alan Foo, Deputy Director-General & Chief Risk Officer, CAAS

Mr. Mitchell Fox, Director, Asia Pacific Centre for Aviation Safety, Flight Safety Foundation

Mr. Robert Sumwalt, Executive Director, Embry-Riddle Boeing Center for Aviation and Aerospace Safety

Reflecting on the importance of sector-wide safety collaboration, Mr. Foo said, "By bringing together diverse perspectives from across the aviation sector, we create opportunities to share insights, discuss emerging trends and foster a shared understanding of safety priorities. This collaborative approach is essential to nurturing a culture of continuous learning and strengthening safety mindsets."

Continued Engagement and Collaboration

Embry-Riddle's presence at Seletar Aerospace Park highlights the university's dedication to providing top-tier education and training to support Singapore's innovative, central and dynamic aerospace and aviation ecosystem while equipping students and industry professionals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving field of aviation and aerospace.

Embry Riddle Asia currently offers the following degrees to more than 350 students enrolled through the Asia campus:

Master of Business Administration in Aviation

Master of Science in Aeronautics

Bachelor of Science in Aviation Business Administration

Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics

Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Business Analytics

Programs are offered full-time, part-time, online and in the classroom through partnerships with the Singapore Aviation Academy, ERC Institute and ERAU Asia Institute. Graduates from the Asia campus have the same SACS-accredited academic qualifications as graduates in the United States.

Embry-Riddle remains dedicated to its mission of advancing aviation and aerospace safety through world-class education, cutting-edge research and robust industry partnerships. The university's efforts in Singapore exemplify its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field and across the globe.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle educates over 30,000 aspiring aerospace and aviation professionals at its residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Florida and Prescott, Arizona, and across more than 115 Worldwide Campus locations and online degree programs. In 2024, U.S. News & World Report named Embry-Riddle Worldwide the nation's No. 1 provider of online bachelor's degree programs among private universities. Our residential campuses hold multiple Top 10 rankings. All of our campuses have been ranked Best for Veterans.

