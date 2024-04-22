EMC Approaching Monumental Energy Savings Milestone this Earth Day 2024

"From energy efficient LED lighting to smart building environments, EMC has helped customers meet today's high expectations for net zero performance with their existing building portfolios," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson. Post this

Surpassing 20 billion kilowatt-hours in energy savings, the equivalent to greenhouse gas emissions from almost 2 million gasoline-powered passenger vehicles driven for one year.

Implementing advanced LED lighting projects contributing to extensive energy reduction.

Expanding smart building controls and IoT solutions for enhanced energy management.

Advancing UV-C disinfection lighting technologies for safer, cleaner environments.

Continuing maintenance and warranty support, ensuring long-term energy efficiency.

Growing infrastructure for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) in response to rising demand.

"From energy efficient LED lighting to smart building environments, EMC has helped customers meet today's high expectations for net zero performance with their existing building portfolios," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson.

"With each kilowatt-hour saved, we move closer to a more sustainable world for all. By Earth Day 2025, we aim not only to meet but surpass our goal, catalyzing change across industries and communities," Johnson added.

Building on last year's successful initiatives, this Earth Day, April 22, 2024, EMC will again provide free EV charging at its headquarters to advocate for sustainable transportation and promote the adoption of electric vehicles.

EMC has received numerous awards since April 2023, highlighting the company's innovative approach and market leadership. This past year, EMC was awarded Top Energy Savings and Energy Efficiency Performer by Utility Providers Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power as well as Top Performing Trade Ally by PECO and Gold ProNet Partner by National Grid. EMC has also received awards like the IoT Breakthrough Award and the Sapphire Award for Design Excellence in Networked Lighting Controls, underscoring the importance of EMC's work in shaping the future of energy efficiency.

More and more organizations recognize the value of partnering with a turnkey provider such as EMC for their lighting and control upgrades to optimize their energy reductions. These partnerships significantly reduce energy costs for clients and are essential to help them attain their corporate social responsibility strategies and address ESG reporting.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

Media Contact

Mark Palony, EMC, 855.362.4332, [email protected], https://www.emcllc.com/

SOURCE EMC