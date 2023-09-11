EMC Celebrates Six Years as Sanford International Community Sponsor

As the Official LED Lighting Partner for Sanford International, we appreciate the opportunity to share our message of smart, sustainable building transformations with others who share our passion for great golf and the desire to support the local community. -EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson Tweet this

"As the Official LED Lighting Partner for Sanford International, we appreciate the opportunity to share our message of smart, sustainable building transformations with others who share our passion for great golf and the desire to support the local community," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson.

EMC's expertise in LED lighting retrofits, smart building management solutions, disinfection lighting and EV charging helps a broad array of businesses and health care institutions transform their facilities and operate in new and dynamic ways. Celebrating its 20thyear in business, the company has delivered more than 17.5 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy savings to customers across the nation.

In addition to serving as one of the largest sponsors for the tournament, EMC is:

-Presenting Sponsor for Women's Day on Tuesday, September 12. A day to celebrate all women from the Sioux Falls community and beyond, Women's Day's mission is to build camaraderie, bring women together to strengthen business and social relationships, and create a space for just women to enjoy the Sanford International.

-Title Sponsor for the EMC Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 13 and Thursday, September 14. Guests tee up alongside a PGA TOUR Champions Professional at the historic Minnehaha Country Club.

-Trick Shot Partner on Hole #16 for Sunset Skins Game on Wednesday, September 13. This event features Miguel Angel Jimenez, Darren Clarke, John Daly and another yet to be named top PGA TOUR Champions professional.

-Community Partner for the public concert featuring platinum country music singer/songwriter Jake Owen on Friday, September 15, at the Sanford Pentagon with an opening performance from John Daly and Jocko Deal.

-Host for the EMC Champions Dinner on Thursday, September 14. This year's dinner will honor all-time winningest PGA TOUR Champions professional and two-time Masters champion, Bernhard Langer.

Benefitting the Sanford Health Foundation that manages endowment funds in support of Sanford Hospitals and Clinics and programs, the tournament has given back more than $750,000 in charitable contributions since its inception and had an annual economic impact of over $23,000,000 for the greater Sioux Falls community.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 11-17, featuring a $2 million purse. In its sixth year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit sanfordinternational.com. You can also follow the tournament on social media.

