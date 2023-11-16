EMC Implements Energy-saving LED Lighting Solution for Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel Exteriors

"The new LED lighting...really showcases our property's luxury accommodations, gaming, dining and entertainment venues for arriving guests." Thomas Roberts, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Harrah's and Horseshoe Council Bluffs Post this

"The new LED lighting combined with fresh landscaping and recently upgraded marquee and directional signage really showcases our property's luxury accommodations, gaming, dining and entertainment venues for arriving guests," said Thomas Roberts, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Harrah's and Horseshoe Council Bluffs.

Known for multisite LED lighting conversion projects that have resulted in more than 16.5 billion kilowatt hours of energy savings for its customers over its 20 years of existence, EMC provided the audit, design, and implementation leadership for the project. They also handled the complete incentive process, identifying multiple prescriptive incentives programs that ultimately contributed more than 15% in project savings.

"This project was an opportunity to maximize both light levels and cost effectiveness," said Matt Mazzola, EMC Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "For example, we reduced the number of fixtures on pole lighting from four to two higher wattage LEDs, eliminating the need for 97 fixtures."

The new LED lighting comes with a rated life of 100,000 + hours. At five times the life of the previous fixtures, Harrah's Council Bluffs can also expect a reduction in maintenance calls for lighting related issues for years to come.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

About Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel

Located in Council Bluffs, Iowa - on the banks of the Missouri River - Harrah's Council Bluffs Casino & Hotel is a premier hospitality destination in the heart of America with more than 250 hotel rooms, exquisite food and beverage outlets, and the hottest gaming and entertainment in the area. 360 Steakhouse is perched on the 12th floor of the hotel tower overlooking downtown Omaha and rated as one of Open Table's Top 100 Scenic Restaurants. Slice Pizzeria offers a comfortable setting and piping-hot pizzas by the slice or 16-inch pies made fresh daily. Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs is a lively, outdoor entertainment venue that heats up in the summer months. The venue holds over 4,000 general admission audience members and hosts performances by nationally recognized talent. For more information, please visit http://www.caesars.com/harrahs-council-bluffs.

