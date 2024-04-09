EMC Insurance Updates its Brand; Centers on "Keeping Insurance Human"

"We at EMC differentiate ourselves by using our increasingly strong technology and data tools to empower and enable team members to focus on the human touch, which so many of our competitors have left by the wayside." - Scott Jean, EMC president and CEO Post this

"The 'keeping insurance human' tagline was selected because it is memorable and authentic to who EMC is," said Scott Jean, EMC president and CEO. "We at EMC differentiate ourselves by using our increasingly strong technology and data tools to empower and enable team members to focus on the human touch, which so many of our competitors have left by the wayside."

The new branding is centered on EMC's foundation of being a national carrier with a local heart. It also builds on the company's mission, which is to improve the lives of policyholders, agents, team members and the communities EMC serves.

The process of updating the EMC brand involved more than 18 months of research and strategy work. It has been nearly 25 years since the company's last comprehensive brand update.

New visual identity

Shown below are the new logo, color palette and examples of the brand on marketing materials and trade show displays.

About EMC Insurance

EMC Insurance has approximately 2,200 employees and is among the top 60 property and casualty insurance organizations in the country based on net written premium. Founded in 1911 as Employers Mutual Casualty Company (EMCC), the company today operates under the trade name EMC Insurance. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, EMC provides property/casualty insurance for businesses, bonds and life insurance, and is licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit emcinsurance.com or the EMC annual report.

