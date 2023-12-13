EMC Named a Top Energy Savings and Energy Efficiency Performer by Utility Providers Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power

"We are honored to be recognized by Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power as a Top Energy Performer...for the past 20 years, EMC has been dedicated to helping our clients achieve substantial energy savings." -Jerry Johnson, EMC CEO and Chairman Post this

"Given the number of EMC customers looking to meet sustainability goals at their nationwide locations, we appreciate knowing that Ameren delivers significant project savings in the St. Louis area," said Kris Leaf, EMC Senior Manager of Customer Incentives. "This meant delivering 2.9 million kWh savings for 40 projects," he explained.

Additionally, Appalachian Power has recognized EMC as a 2023 Top Energy Efficiency Performer through its TakeCharge Virginia program. This program offers a range of energy efficiency initiatives, including free assessments, incentive programs and rebates for Appalachian Power customers. Kris Leaf added, "The TakeCharge Virginia program creates clear opportunities for EMC customers to stretch their project dollars and achieve energy savings faster."

The energy savings achieved through these two programs contribute to EMC's ambitious goal of delivering 25 billion kWh of savings to customers by 2025. With EMC already delivering 19 billion kWh, EMC is committed to helping clients realize significant energy savings. From efficient LED lighting and smart building controls to specialty lighting and electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure (EVSE), EMC supports customers in their sustainability journeys.

"We are honored to be recognized by Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power as a Top Energy Performer," said Jerry Johnson, CEO and Chairman of EMC. "For the past 20 years, EMC has been dedicated to helping our clients achieve substantial energy savings. We take pride in supporting them in their sustainability endeavors."

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

