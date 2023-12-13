EMC Named a Top Energy Savings and Energy Efficiency Performer by Utility Providers Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power

Awards recognize energy saving LED lighting and electrical projects completed in Missouri and Virginia
MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turnkey Lighting + Technology provider EMC announced today that it has been recognized as a Top Energy Savings Performer by Ameren Missouri and a Top Energy Efficiency Performer by Appalachian Power. These awards honor EMC's outstanding work in completing energy-saving LED lighting and electrical projects for national high-profile customers in Missouri and Virginia.
For the year 2022, Ameren Missouri has named EMC as a Top Energy Savings Performer for the fourth time. A leading electric and gas provider, Ameren Missouri serves 1.2 million customers in central and eastern Missouri, covering 64 counties and over 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area.
"Given the number of EMC customers looking to meet sustainability goals at their nationwide locations, we appreciate knowing that Ameren delivers significant project savings in the St. Louis area," said Kris Leaf, EMC Senior Manager of Customer Incentives. "This meant delivering 2.9 million kWh savings for 40 projects," he explained.
Additionally, Appalachian Power has recognized EMC as a 2023 Top Energy Efficiency Performer through its TakeCharge Virginia program. This program offers a range of energy efficiency initiatives, including free assessments, incentive programs and rebates for Appalachian Power customers. Kris Leaf added, "The TakeCharge Virginia program creates clear opportunities for EMC customers to stretch their project dollars and achieve energy savings faster."
The energy savings achieved through these two programs contribute to EMC's ambitious goal of delivering 25 billion kWh of savings to customers by 2025. With EMC already delivering 19 billion kWh, EMC is committed to helping clients realize significant energy savings. From efficient LED lighting and smart building controls to specialty lighting and electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure (EVSE), EMC supports customers in their sustainability journeys.
"We are honored to be recognized by Ameren Missouri and Appalachian Power as a Top Energy Performer," said Jerry Johnson, CEO and Chairman of EMC. "For the past 20 years, EMC has been dedicated to helping our clients achieve substantial energy savings. We take pride in supporting them in their sustainability endeavors."
About EMC
EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.
Media Contact
Kristi Everson, EMC, 9525427960, [email protected], https://www.emcllc.com/
SOURCE EMC
Share this article