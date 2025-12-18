EMC Precision Announces Leadership Succession Plans: COO Bob Graney to Assume CEO/COO Role; Jeff Ohlemacher to Become Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

"I have great confidence in my successor Bob Graney, and the entire Executive Team, to lead EMC Precision as we embark upon our second century of service and growth, finding new ways to serve and deepen our partnerships with our customers." - Jeff Ohlemacher Post this

Honoring a Legacy of Leadership

Since assuming the role of President & CEO in 1987, Jeff Ohlemacher has led the development and execution of strategy that has driven long-term growth and positioned EMC Precision as an industry leader. In his new role as Executive Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, Ohlemacher will remain actively engaged, ensuring the company benefits from his deep experience and strategic vision. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity to continue working with EMC's dedicated team of employees and customers," said Ohlemacher. "As we celebrate our 100th anniversary, we honor all those who came before us in establishing our culture of excellence. I have great confidence in my successor Bob Graney, and the entire Executive Team, to lead EMC Precision as we embark upon our second century of service and growth, finding new ways to serve and deepen our partnerships with our customers", Ohlemacher added.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Bob Graney, a 25-year EMC Precision veteran, brings extensive operational expertise and proven leadership to the CEO/COO role. Named COO in March 2010, Graney has successfully overseen strategic and operational activities of manufacturing facilities in Elyria, OH and Sheridan, IN. His track record demonstrates effective, strategic, and forward-thinking leadership. Prior to his role as COO, he served as Corporate Controller, providing him with comprehensive understanding of the company's operations and financial management. "I am grateful for Jeff's mentorship and guidance having worked side-by-side with him since joining EMC Precision in 2000. I am confident that we have the right team in place to achieve our goals while continuing to take great care of our customers. This transition builds on our strong foundation and positions us perfectly for continued growth and innovation", said Graney.

Ensuring Continuity and Future Success

Bob Graney's selection as CEO/COO is the result of a multi-year succession planning process, reflecting the company's commitment to ensuring stability and continued excellence for its employees, customers, and stakeholders. His significant experience in precision machining operations and deep knowledge of the company's culture and values make him uniquely positioned to lead EMC Precision into its next chapter of success.

About EMC Precision

Founded & headquartered in Elyria, OH, with an additional facility in Sheridan, IN, EMC Precision provides complex parts in low to mid-volume quantities, expertly machined since 1925. For 100 years, EMC Precision's constant pursuit of excellence in precision machined parts is grounded in values of building strong relationships, integrity, excellence and innovation to all stakeholders. For more information, visit http://www.emcprecision.com

