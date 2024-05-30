EMC Recognized by National Grid as a 2023 Top ProNet Partner and Pipeline Builder Challenge Winner

"This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of project savings for our shared customers," said Kris Leaf, EMC senior manager of customer incentives. Post this

This year National Grid honors the top 11 contributors in the electric and gas sectors of its program with its Gridee Award. Rising from its ninth ranking in 2022 to five in 2023, EMC's leap reflects its steadfast adherence to its core values and a dedication to customers that prioritizes sustainable practices and energy savings.

"This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of project savings for our shared customers," said Kris Leaf, EMC senior manager of customer incentives. "Our partnership with National Grid and our success in their ProNet program has helped us in the final stretch of our goal of delivering 25 billion kWh of energy savings by 2025."

The awards were presented during the annual Gridee Awards & Appreciation dinner held in Schenectady, NY, on April 17, where EMC's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in energy solutions was celebrated among industry peers.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

Mark Palony, Energy Management Collaborative, (612) 356-5780, [email protected]

