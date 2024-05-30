EMC Recognized by National Grid as a 2023 Top ProNet Partner and Pipeline Builder Challenge Winner

The two awards reflect EMC's dedication to delivering significant project savings and outstanding energy efficiency contributions across New York.
MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energy services provider Energy Management Collaborative (EMC) is proud to announce it has been named a top ProNet partner for a second year in National Grid's 2023 Electric Energy Efficiency program, in acknowledgment for its exceptional contributions to energy efficiency and sustainability. National Grid also awarded EMC with first place in the Pipeline Builder Award Program, a challenge that set a minimum goal of 750 MWh in energy savings from September 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness in its initiatives, EMC achieved more than triple the energy savings target.
Serving customers in New York and Massachusetts as one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the US, National Grid operates an extensive network of ProNet partners across New York. The program consists of hundreds of firms dedicated to delivering maximum savings and project-related expertise to customers undertaking energy efficiency projects.
This year National Grid honors the top 11 contributors in the electric and gas sectors of its program with its Gridee Award. Rising from its ninth ranking in 2022 to five in 2023, EMC's leap reflects its steadfast adherence to its core values and a dedication to customers that prioritizes sustainable practices and energy savings.
"This accolade is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of project savings for our shared customers," said Kris Leaf, EMC senior manager of customer incentives. "Our partnership with National Grid and our success in their ProNet program has helped us in the final stretch of our goal of delivering 25 billion kWh of energy savings by 2025."
The awards were presented during the annual Gridee Awards & Appreciation dinner held in Schenectady, NY, on April 17, where EMC's ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in energy solutions was celebrated among industry peers.
EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.
