EMC Recognized by Xcel Energy as a 2024 Energy Efficiency Partner

The LED lighting and advanced control systems EMC audits, designs and implements significantly lower project costs and achieve sustainability goals faster with expertly managed utility incentives and reduced energy consumption. The company has carefully tracked its customer energy savings results since its inception in 2003 and by midyear will surpass 25 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in savings—the equivalent of shuttering 4.4 coal-fired power plants for a year.

"Our strong relationships with utilities nationwide and expert approach to rebates and incentives have been core to EMC's success as an energy efficiency leader," said EMC Senior Manager of Customer Incentives Kris Leaf.

EMC's in-house incentives specialists identify and maximize rebate opportunities to drive meaningful cost savings for customers. For customers it shares with Xcel Energy, this includes integrating the utility's Digital Application Process (DAP) to bring efficiency and accuracy to rebate submissions, ensuring they benefit from reduced project costs without unnecessary complexity.

Recent collaborations with Xcel Energy saved EMC customers an impressive $278,000 through rebates, making energy-saving upgrades more financially accessible. Additionally, EMC's LED lighting and controls projects conserved 3.6 million kWh of energy—equivalent to consuming over 181,000 gallons of gasoline or burning 1.8 million pounds of coal.

EMC's work with utilities goes beyond managing the rebate process for customers. The company closely monitors the impacts of increasing power grid demands and emerging federal, state and local regulations, including lamp bans and building performance standards, that are shaping incentives offerings and driving decision-making for building owners.

With its deep knowledge of rebate programs and a collaborative approach to partnerships, EMC equips customers with tools to meet sustainability targets and maximize project budgets. Whether serving multi-site national accounts or corporate headquarters, EMC's ability to scale energy-saving solutions remains unmatched.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Xcel Energy for our work in energy efficiency. This award not only highlights the success of our turnkey approach but also validates our commitment to innovative solutions that save our customers both energy and money," said EMC CEO + Chairman Jerry Johnson. "Together, we're driving energy savings while delivering significant ROI for businesses."

For over two decades, EMC has provided comprehensive lighting and technology solutions nationwide. By utilizing its EnergyMAXX® project management platform, EMC facilitates seamless upgrades for businesses, delivering a full spectrum of offerings that range from LED lighting and smart building technologies to energy analytics and EV charging infrastructure.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

