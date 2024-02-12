EMC Sponsors Pro-Am at 2024 Chubb Classic Presented by SERVPRO

We are pleased to help sponsor an event that brings PGA TOUR Champions golf to Naples for the sporting, charitable and economic benefit of Southwest Florida. - EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson Post this

Today EMC successfully implements thousands of projects annually across North America that include efficient LED lighting, smart building controls, ultra-violet (UV-C) disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support.

The Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO Pro-Am Powered by EMC pairs professional golfers with amateurs in two days of competition on the Black Course at Tiburón Golf Club. The Pro-Am kicks off with a Pro-Am Celebration strolling dinner also sponsored by EMC. Later in the week, the inaugural Champions Dinner powered by EMC honors Bernhard Langer who recorded his second consecutive Chubb Classic title (a record fifth Chubb title overall) and 45th PGA TOUR Champions event win, tying Hale Irwin's all-time mark at the 2023 Chubb Classic.

Since its inception in 1988 a portion of Chubb Classic proceeds have supported more than 30 charitable organizations throughout Southwest Florida. The tournament also offers complimentary tickets to all military personnel, service personnel, as well as front-line healthcare workers. They also receive admission into the SERVPRO Hero Outpost, a special hospitality area adjacent to the 17th green.

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

The Chubb Classic presented by SERVPRO has been held in Naples, Fla., since 1988 and features stars from the PGA TOUR Champions competing over 54 holes for a share of $1.8 million in prize money. Past champions include legends of the game such as Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer. The event is owned and operated by Outlyr, a global marketing and event management agency that operates a number of professional golf tournaments, sporting and lifestyle events across the country as well as managing the sponsorship portfolio for several blue-chip clients. Visit https://chubbclassic.com/ for more information.

