EMC to Sponsor the Sanford International, September 9-15, 2024

"We are honored to support the local Sioux Falls community and share our message of smart, sustainable building transformations with others who share our passion for great golf," said EMC CEO and Chairman Jerry Johnson.

EMC's expertise in LED lighting retrofits, smart building management solutions, disinfection lighting and EV charging helps a broad array of businesses and healthcare institutions transform their facilities and operate in new and dynamic ways. With more than 20 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy savings delivered to North American customers since 2003, the company is on track to achieve an ambitious 25 billion kWh savings goal set for 2025.

In addition to serving as one of the largest sponsors for the tournament, EMC is:

Presenting Sponsor for the Women's Day Luncheon on Tuesday, September 10. Augustana University President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin will be the keynote speaker for this event, which brings women together from the Sioux Falls area and beyond to strengthen business and social relationships at the Sanford International.

Title Sponsor for the EMC Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, September 11 and Thursday, September 12. Guests tee up alongside a PGA TOUR Champions Professional at the historic Minnehaha Country Club.

Skip Shot Partner on Hole #16 for Sunset Skins Game on Wednesday, September 11. This event features Clarke, Els, Jimenez, Stricker and two other yet-to-be-named top PGA TOUR Champions professionals.

Community Partner for the public concert featuring multi-platinum band Third Eye Blind on Thursday, September 12, at the Sanford Pentagon with opening performances from Minneapolis band American Scarecrows and South Dakota native Rowan Grace.

Host for the EMC Champions Dinner on Friday, September 13. The Dinner honors all Sanford International past champions including Clarke, Jimenez, Mediate and Stricker.

Tournament proceeds raised at the event benefit Sanford Children's Hospital. The Sanford International has given back more than $1.2 million in charitable contributions since 2018 and has an annual economic impact of over $25 million for the greater Sioux Falls community.

About EMC

EMC manages and scales turnkey energy efficiency solutions for Fortune 500 clients across their North American portfolios. Since 2003, the company has used its total project management approach, EnergyMAXX®, to successfully implement thousands of projects annually including efficient lighting, smart building controls, specialty disinfectant lighting, ROI-driven IoT solutions, electric vehicle supply equipment infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance and warranty support. In doing so, EMC has helped clients realize billions of kilowatt-hours of energy savings and advance their net zero emissions goals.

About the Sanford International

The Sanford International, a PGA TOUR Champions event contested in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 9-15, featuring a $2.1 million purse. In its seventh year, the Sanford International will continue to focus on charitable giving and making a lasting impact in Sioux Falls. These organizations are supported through the proceeds of the tournament and via direct donations to participating charities. For more information about the tournament, please visit https://www.sanfordinternational.com/. You can also follow the tournament on social media.

