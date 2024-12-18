eMedEd Achieves ACCME Accreditation: A New Milestone in its Mission to Empower Healthcare Providers

eMedEd Earns ACCME Accreditation, Expanding Impact on Continuing Medical Education for Healthcare Professionals Post this

eMedEd offers comprehensive, state-mandated CME/CE courses to a broader range of healthcare professionals, supporting physicians, nurses, and physician assistants. With the addition of ACCME accreditation to the previous CBRN accreditation, eMedEd has elevated its CME offerings, ensuring greater convenience and enhanced reliability for healthcare professionals.

"We are honored to receive ACCME accreditation," said Dr. Priya Korrapati, President and CEO of eMedEd. "eMedEd has been reviewed by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) and awarded a two-year accreditation as a provider of continuing medical education (CME) for physicians. This significant milestone affirms our dedication to providing exceptional CME programs that empower HCPs to deliver the best possible patient care. It highlights our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in healthcare education. By offering a diverse range of accredited activities, we aim to bridge the gap between education and practice, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

Reflecting on this latest achievement, Dr. Korrapati adds, "As an ACCME accredited provider, we are committed to supporting healthcare professionals throughout their CME journey and ensuring they have access to accredited, relevant, and practical learning opportunities. This recognition reinforces our promise to elevate healthcare quality through education."

eMedEd: A Vision for a Healthier Tomorrow

As a pioneering force in healthcare innovation, eMedEd is driven by a mission to empower healthcare professionals (HCPs) with high-quality education. This commitment extends beyond education, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and clinical practice. eMedEd's state-mandated CME courses equip HCPs with the latest skills and evidence-based knowledge to improve patient outcomes and adapt to the ever-evolving demands of the healthcare sector.

"At eMedEd, we believe that education is the cornerstone of better healthcare. By providing tailored, evidence-based CME courses, we aim to empower healthcare professionals to excel in their careers while enhancing the quality of care they deliver," says Dr. Korrapati.

HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025: A Milestone Event

In line with its commitment to advancing healthcare, eMedEd is set to host the HerHealth Oncology Congress 2025 on March 1–2, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, USA. This high-profile event will bring together medical professionals from across the globe and feature renowned speakers who will delve into the latest advancements in oncology research and clinical practice.

eMedEd will serve as the ACCME-approved CME accreditation provider for physicians and physician assistants (PA) attending the congress and offer CBRN-approved CE accreditation for registered nurses (RN), advanced practice registered nurses (APRN), and nurse practitioners (NP). With eMedEvents as the official marketing, ticketing, and advertising partner, the event aims to deliver a seamless experience for attendees while fostering collaboration and innovation in oncology care.

Empowering Healthcare Professionals Through Accredited Education

The recognition by ACCME strengthens eMedEd's position in the competitive CME industry, enabling the organization to partner with healthcare providers, hospitals, and other educational institutions to deliver accredited programs.

In the healthcare industry, ACCME accreditation is synonymous with credibility and compliance, making it an essential component of CME programs. This recognition enhances eMedEd's ability to attract healthcare professionals and solidifies its reputation as a reliable educational partner.

ACCME accreditation underscores eMedEd's commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based education that drives professional development and improves healthcare standards. This recognition aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower healthcare professionals through rigorous, impactful learning opportunities. By adhering to ACCME's standards, eMedEd ensures its courses are designed to enhance clinical performance and advance patient outcomes. This accreditation elevates the quality of continuing medical education and strengthens our ability to support HCPs in achieving excellence in their fields.

Looking Ahead

As eMedEd grows, the organization remains focused on creating value for the medical community through accredited education. With its dual accreditation from ACCME and CBRN, eMedEd is uniquely positioned to deliver a diverse portfolio of CME/CE programs that address the needs of today's healthcare professionals.

To learn more about eMedEd's services, upcoming events, or accreditation opportunities, visit the Accreditation page.

Media Contact

Gayle Akins, eMedEd. Inc., 1 +1 (415) 846-8644, [email protected], https://www.emeded.org/

SOURCE eMedEd. Inc.