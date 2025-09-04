Emerald Associates Unveils BI-GanttView: A Powerful Gantt Chart Visual for Power BI

Visualize your project data with powerful and effective Power BI Gantt charts specifically designed for Primavera P6 teams.
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerald Associates, an Oracle Partner and leading provider of Oracle Primavera solutions for 30 years, is proud to announce the launch of Emerald BI-GanttView, a robust and highly customizable Gantt chart visual for Microsoft Power BI. Designed to address long-standing gaps in project visualization, BI-GanttView makes it easier for project teams, schedulers, and executives to understand and act on critical project information regardless of where the data originated - including Primavera P6, Microsoft Project, and Excel.
For years, Power BI users have been made to rely on Gantt visuals that lacked the flexibility and depth needed to truly reflect complex schedules. BI-GanttView solves this by introducing a richer and more intuitive approach. Project managers can display multi-level work breakdown structures, view multiple projects at once, and take advantage of a three-layer timeline for added context. Milestones can be placed directly on the chart header for immediate visibility, while activities can be colour-coded to highlight critical path, responsibilities, priorities, or risks.
BI-GanttView also gives users precise control over how information is displayed. Labels can be positioned before, inside, or after task bars, and before or after baselines. Baseline dates can be shown alongside current schedule data to make slippages and variances easy to spot. Critical path activities can be highlighted instantly, ensuring that teams stay focused on the work that drives project delivery.
"Many of our clients were frustrated by the limitations of existing Gantt visuals in Power BI," said Nicole Jardin, CEO at Emerald Associates. "With BI-GanttView, we set out to build a solution that bridges the gap between scheduling tools like P6 and team reporting tools like Power BI. The result is a highly interactive tool that improves transparency, collaboration, and decision-making for the extended project team."
Emerald BI-GanttView is now available on Microsoft AppSource, the official marketplace for Microsoft add-on solutions. AppSource allows organizations to easily discover, try, and deploy certified business applications and add-ins ensuring that tools like BI-GanttView can be integrated securely and seamlessly into their existing Power BI environments.
Emerald Associates is an Oracle Partner that specializes in Oracle Primavera P6 software. Since 1995, Emerald's dedicated team of project managers, engineers, and programmers have been delivering innovative solutions for clients in project-based industries such as, but not limited to, oil & gas, nuclear, healthcare, pharmaceutical, engineering, construction, and public sector. Emerald Associates prides themselves on delivering best-of-breed project management solutions to a diverse client base. They have built integrations to SAP, Maximo, Oracle Fusion, J.D. Edwards, and many others. They have built longstanding relationships with clients around the world with their thorough Oracle Construction and Engineering and Safran Risk project solutions and, in particular, Primavera P6 program implementation, integrations, specialty client automations, and full service hosting and support.
