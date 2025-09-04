Emerald Associates Unveils BI-GanttView: A Powerful Gantt Chart Visual for Power BI

With BI-GanttView, we set out to build a solution that bridges the gap between scheduling tools like P6 and team reporting tools like Power BI. The result is a highly interactive tool that improves transparency, collaboration, and decision-making for the extended project team. Post this

BI-GanttView also gives users precise control over how information is displayed. Labels can be positioned before, inside, or after task bars, and before or after baselines. Baseline dates can be shown alongside current schedule data to make slippages and variances easy to spot. Critical path activities can be highlighted instantly, ensuring that teams stay focused on the work that drives project delivery.

"Many of our clients were frustrated by the limitations of existing Gantt visuals in Power BI," said Nicole Jardin, CEO at Emerald Associates. "With BI-GanttView, we set out to build a solution that bridges the gap between scheduling tools like P6 and team reporting tools like Power BI. The result is a highly interactive tool that improves transparency, collaboration, and decision-making for the extended project team."

Emerald BI-GanttView is now available on Microsoft AppSource, the official marketplace for Microsoft add-on solutions. AppSource allows organizations to easily discover, try, and deploy certified business applications and add-ins ensuring that tools like BI-GanttView can be integrated securely and seamlessly into their existing Power BI environments.

About Emerald Associates

Emerald Associates is an Oracle Partner that specializes in Oracle Primavera P6 software. Since 1995, Emerald's dedicated team of project managers, engineers, and programmers have been delivering innovative solutions for clients in project-based industries such as, but not limited to, oil & gas, nuclear, healthcare, pharmaceutical, engineering, construction, and public sector. Emerald Associates prides themselves on delivering best-of-breed project management solutions to a diverse client base. They have built integrations to SAP, Maximo, Oracle Fusion, J.D. Edwards, and many others. They have built longstanding relationships with clients around the world with their thorough Oracle Construction and Engineering and Safran Risk project solutions and, in particular, Primavera P6 program implementation, integrations, specialty client automations, and full service hosting and support.

Media Contact

Shannon Alexander, Emerald Associates Inc., 1 403-686-7100 8982, [email protected], www.emerald-associates.com

SOURCE Emerald Associates Inc.