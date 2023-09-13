Emerald City Smiles Announces New Brand, Altitude Dental, and New Website

Practicing dentistry gives me the opportunity to care for the health of my neighbors. When I get the chance to help others, I remember why I pursued this career to begin with. Tweet this

Dr. Marcus is a highly experienced professional who trained for six years in Romania and two-and-a-half years in the United States. She practiced dentistry for almost a decade before relocating to the U.S. to continue offering care with a focus on the patient experience.

With Altitude Dental, Dr. Marcus and her team plan to continue leveraging new technologies and techniques to deliver the quality of care patients deserve. Dr. Marcus also strives to ensure the environment in which patients receive care is always as welcoming and comfortable as possible.

The new website also offers convenient features designed to improve all aspects of the patient experience. Patients can easily request a complimentary consultation by completing a simple form. The website also provides expanded information about accepted dental insurance plans and dental care financing options.

The site highlights some of the innovative tools and technologies Dr. Marcus and her team use to optimize treatments and diagnostic efficiency. Examples include:

Digital X-rays

Intraoral camera

i-CAT Award-Winning Cone Beam 3D Dental Imaging

The team at Altitude Dental also remains committed to patient health and safety. The practice meets or exceeds all CDC, ADA, and OSHA guidelines for controlling and preventing infections. Every week, an independent laboratory monitors the effectiveness of the practice's sterilizer to ensure patients are safe from potential health risks.

Dr. Marcus has continued to prioritize giving back to the community. Specifically, Dr. Marcus has volunteered with the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic and SmileMobile.

"Practicing dentistry gives me the opportunity to care for the health of my neighbors," says Dr. Marcus. "When I get the chance to help others, I remember why I pursued this career to begin with."

About Altitude Dental

Altitude Dental (https://www.imakeyousmile.com) is a general and cosmetic dentistry practice located at 6100 219th St SW Suite 530, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043. Patients may contact Altitude Dental by phone at (425) 775-3446 or through the practice's website. The office accepts several types of dental insurance, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, United Healthcare, and numerous others.

