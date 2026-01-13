Emerald Ecovations Doubles Miscanthus Fiber Output with Expansion of Its Southeast Distribution and Manufacturing Facility

"The middle market is done waiting on broken global supply chains. We're doubling U.S. production so distributors and manufacturers can finally control their supply instead of reacting to it." — Ralph Bianculli, CEO, Emerald Ecovations Post this

"This expansion is about more than capacity — it's about independence," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "The middle market has been ignored for too long. By doubling output and keeping production in the U.S., we're giving distributors and manufacturers the supply chain stability they've been missing."

Expansion Highlights

75,000 sq ft U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub

Doubling miscanthus fiber production

Dozens of new jobs expected across plant operations, logistics, and sales

Accelerated ability to support tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free product lines

Strengthened U.S.-based fiber supply chain amid global consolidation

The expanded facility increases Emerald's ability to support packaging, foodservice, janitorial, and CPG markets seeking rapid access to American-made sustainable materials.

"This is a win for American manufacturing, a win for American jobs, and a win for every distributor who wants to grow in a tightening market," Bianculli added.

The new facility will be ready in early 2026. For more information, visit EmeraldEcovations.com

About Emerald Ecovations

Emerald Ecovations is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable products on a mission to end deforestation, plastic pollution, and food waste. The company offers more than 370 tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free products across foodservice, janitorial, packaging, and everyday essentials.

By combining American-made renewable fibers with compostable and recyclable materials, Emerald Ecovations helps businesses reduce waste, eliminate petroleum-based plastics, and achieve measurable sustainability goals. The company partners with customers to improve composting and recycling outcomes while strengthening domestic supply chains built for long-term resilience.

Media Contact

Alex Viola, Emerald Ecovations, 1 5164960000, [email protected], EmeraldEcovations.com

SOURCE Emerald Ecovations