Emerald Ecovations Doubles Miscanthus Fiber Output with Expansion of Its Southeast Distribution and Manufacturing Facility

Emerald Ecovations expands its Arkansas manufacturing facility to a 75,000 sq ft footprint, doubling their mischanthus fiber output to fortify its U.S.-grown, U.S.-made tree-free fiber supply chain and expand its distribution capabilities.
HUNTINGTON, N,Y,, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerald Ecovations today announced a major expansion of its Arkansas manufacturing facility, now scaling to a 75,000 sq ft footprint dedicated to renewable fiber production and distribution. The expansion allows the company to double its miscanthus-based fiber output, strengthening their U.S.-grown, U.S.-made tree-free fiber supply chain.
As global supply chains tighten and foreign dependency on pulp and fiber continues to strain the middle market, Emerald's expanded domestic footprint is designed to give U.S. distributors, converters, and brands a competitive advantage.
"This expansion is about more than capacity — it's about independence," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "The middle market has been ignored for too long. By doubling output and keeping production in the U.S., we're giving distributors and manufacturers the supply chain stability they've been missing."
Expansion Highlights
- 75,000 sq ft U.S. manufacturing and distribution hub
- Doubling miscanthus fiber production
- Dozens of new jobs expected across plant operations, logistics, and sales
- Accelerated ability to support tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free product lines
- Strengthened U.S.-based fiber supply chain amid global consolidation
The expanded facility increases Emerald's ability to support packaging, foodservice, janitorial, and CPG markets seeking rapid access to American-made sustainable materials.
"This is a win for American manufacturing, a win for American jobs, and a win for every distributor who wants to grow in a tightening market," Bianculli added.
The new facility will be ready in early 2026. For more information, visit EmeraldEcovations.com
About Emerald Ecovations
Emerald Ecovations is a U.S.-based manufacturer of sustainable products on a mission to end deforestation, plastic pollution, and food waste. The company offers more than 370 tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free products across foodservice, janitorial, packaging, and everyday essentials.
By combining American-made renewable fibers with compostable and recyclable materials, Emerald Ecovations helps businesses reduce waste, eliminate petroleum-based plastics, and achieve measurable sustainability goals. The company partners with customers to improve composting and recycling outcomes while strengthening domestic supply chains built for long-term resilience.
Media Contact
Alex Viola, Emerald Ecovations, 1 5164960000, [email protected], EmeraldEcovations.com
