Emerald Ecovations Strengthens Northeast Sales Leadership with Two Strategic Executive Hires

Proven Leadership to Drive Regional Growth

Traver brings more than 16 years of senior sales leadership experience to Emerald Ecovations, joining the company in October 2025. Prior to Emerald Ecovations, he served as Director of Business Development at Hill & Markes, Inc., where he consistently delivered outsized results in highly competitive markets.

In 2020, Traver led a team of eight sales professionals to exceed an $18 million sales plan by more than 25 percent, earning recognition as "Regional Sales Manager of the Year." In 2023, he exceeded his individual sales plan by more than 400 percent while managing the largest sales and consulting engagement in Hill & Markes' history. Since the inception of his business development role, his initiatives generated more than $5 million in new revenue.

"Emerald Ecovations is not selling products—they're delivering a system that helps organizations meet sustainability goals without sacrificing quality or cost control," said Christopher Traver. "What drew me here is the company's ability to combine real operational expertise with measurable environmental impact. That's exactly what customers are asking for right now, especially across the Northeast."

Deep Industry Expertise and Customer-First Execution

Enfield joins Emerald Ecovations in January 2026, bringing extensive experience in territory development, customer engagement, and operational sales execution. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Director at Betco Corporation, overseeing sales operations across "Pittsburgh and Upstate New York."

With a strong background in the janitorial and sanitation industry, Enfield has built a reputation for translating customer needs into practical, scalable solutions. He holds a "Bachelor of Applied Science in Sociology from SUNY Oneonta" and is known for his hands-on leadership style and long-term client relationships.

"Emerald Ecovations stands out because they lead with education and data, not buzzwords," said Josh Enfield. "Customers are overwhelmed by sustainability claims. Emerald simplifies the process and backs it up with real metrics. That's a powerful value proposition, and I'm excited to help bring it to more organizations across the Northeast."

Meeting Accelerating Market Demand

As sustainability regulations tighten and organizations face increased pressure to reduce environmental impact, Emerald Ecovations continues to see strong demand from businesses across healthcare, banking, hospitality, higher education, and entertainment venues.

The company manufactures more than 370 sustainable products, including tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free alternatives. Many are compostable and certified by leading organizations, including "BPI, ASTM, FSC, Cedar Grove, and USDA BioPreferred."

"Chris and Josh bring exactly what this market requires—deep industry experience, credibility with distributors and end users, and the ability to scale solutions quickly," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "The Northeast is one of the most sophisticated sustainability markets in the country. These hires ensure we can meet that demand with expertise, speed, and measurable impact."

Traver and Enfield will work closely together to expand Emerald Ecovations' regional footprint, support distributor partners, and help customers implement sustainability programs that deliver both "environmental and operational value."

About Emerald Ecovations

Emerald Ecovations is a leading manufacturer of sustainable business solutions, offering more than "370 eco-friendly products" across foodservice, janitorial, and consumer packaging categories. Headquartered in Huntington, New York, the company serves large organizations throughout the United States.

Emerald Ecovations' solutions are "tree-free, plastic-free, and toxin-free", with many products designed to be compostable as part of a cradle-to-cradle system. Beyond products, the company delivers education through the "Emerald Sustainability Academy" and provides "Environmental Impact Reports" that help organizations quantify and communicate their sustainability progress.

