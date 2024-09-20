Emerge and SMC³ Announce Strategic Partnership for Procurement

"This is an exciting opportunity to work together; and introduce customers to procurement options from SMC³ and Emerge," said Brian Thompson, chief commercial officer at SMC³. "We look forward to taking this collaborative approach with Emerge as another step to automate the entire supply chain." Post this

Emerge's ProcureOS streamlines the full truckload procurement process for both spot and contract freight. Using spend modeling and benchmarking powered by EmergeAI, users can easily automate and execute data-driven procurement decisions.

Reflecting on the partnership, Maggie Petrovic, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, notes, "Bringing more value to our customers and their supply chain operations is always our top priority. Given that our customers require both FTL and LTL solutions, partnering with SMC³ was an easy decision. With more data, our users gain better insight into all facets of their operations, leading to smarter execution."

SMC³'s Bid$ense procurement solution streamlines over-the-road sourcing, optimizing the RFP process. Trusted by carriers, shippers and logistics service providers across the transportation industry, Bid$ense simplifies the bid process and demystifies LTL pricing. SMC³ client success experts provide ongoing assistance to ensure a successful bid.

