Emerge Merchant Services Appoints Melissa Stites as Regional Manager for the Northeastern United States

Jason Ruedy, President and CEO of Emerge Merchant Services, the epitome of excellence in merchant processing solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Melissa Stites as the Regional Manager for the Northeastern United States. Melissa joins the team with immense expertise, having had an exceptional track record in sales and a steadfast dedication to excellence.

DENVER, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melissa's wealth of experience in sales seamlessly aligns with the core values of Emerge Merchant Services—a commitment to providing exceptional value and service to clients. Her dedication to ensuring customer satisfaction paired with a proven track record of success makes her an invaluable asset to the team. Melissa is a great addition to Emerge Merchant Services and anticipation builds as her formidable skills promise to enhance the commitment to top-notch and exemplary merchant processing solutions.