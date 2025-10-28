Emergency board-ups--the critical first step after a disaster strikes

Fires, earthquakes, storms, vandalism, and other events that damage structures leave them vulnerable Post this

Prevent additional damage—Wind and rain can cause more damage. Rodents and other animals are also attracted to abandoned property in search of food, shelter, and nesting materials. Boarding up doors, windows, gaps, and holes keeps the weather and wildlife out.

Damaged and seemingly abandoned buildings attract thieves and vandals. Boarding up entry points reduces the opportunities for theft and further damage.

Securing the property protects against liability. Unsecured damaged properties attract the curious and tempt trespassers.

Curiosity can lead to injury and legal liability for the property owner.

In some cases, securing the property preserves evidence for insurance purposes.

Boarding up a structure can also help stabilize the structure, creating safer conditions for inspections and repairs.

Complies with regulations and avoids fines and delays caused by noncompliance.

CCCR has been providing e mergency fire board-up services for San Luis Obispo County since 1996. Along with boarding up, security fencing might also be necessary. Even though cleanup starts as soon as possible, it can take a while. It may be necessary to keep dumpsters at the site during cleanup, as well as heavy equipment. A security fence, with no trespassing signs, is an additional barrier for keeping unauthorized people out of the property.

Additional security can be provided by removing valuables and important documents from the building as soon as possible. There's a lot to deal with after a disaster. As soon as personal safety is assured, rely on the expertise of the CCCR team to get through the next steps.

Along with assessing the damage and preparing a detailed report for the insurance claim, CCCR helps file and monitor the claim, and takes care of clean-up, repairs, and restoration. If the building cannot be 100% secured against trespassing, as the property owner, you may be asked to rent a storage facility to store furnishings and personal items that survived the event or can be repaired.

Emergency board-up in San Luis Obispo County is one of the first steps to restoring a property after a disaster. Once boarding up and the damage assessment are done, clean-up can start. Removing debris from the property goes much faster when personal possessions are out of the way. Items that have been cleaned and restored will be safe in storage until it's time to go home again.

Rapid response to emergencies reduces the risk of damage from the elements, expedites clean-up and repairs. The sooner repairs start, the sooner life gets back to normal.

Central Coast Casualty Restoration, Inc.

Atascadero, CA

Atascadero, CA 93422

(805) 466-5419

