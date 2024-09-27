Emergency Dentist in Federal Way, Washington - Now Open on Saturdays Offering Emergency Dental Service To Patients

By opening on Saturdays, we hope to make it easier for patients to get the care they need, when they need it. Post this

Dr. Nguyen and his highly trained staff are dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the needs of every patient. The addition of Saturday hours reflects their ongoing commitment to making dental care more convenient and accessible to the Federal Way community.

"We understand that dental emergencies and routine treatments don't always fit into a Monday-through-Friday schedule," said Dr. Nguyen. "By opening on Saturdays, we hope to make it easier for patients to get the care they need, when they need it."

Patients are encouraged to schedule their Saturday appointments as soon as possible, as availability may be limited. The 20% discount will be applied automatically at the time of service, making now the perfect time to address any lingering dental concerns.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Emergency Dentist Federal Way at (253) 215-1385 or visit https://www.emergencydentistfederalway.com.

About Emergency Dentist Federal Way

Emergency Dentist Federal Way provides comprehensive dental services in a comfortable, family-friendly environment. Led by Dr. Michael Nguyen, the office specializes in emergency dental care and general dentistry, ensuring patients receive the highest quality treatment in a timely manner. Now with extended Saturday hours, the practice continues to put patients' needs first.

Media Contact

Darrel Chavez, Get Local Marketing, 1 714-404-8025, [email protected], https://www.getlocalmaps.com/

SOURCE Emergency Dentist Federal Way