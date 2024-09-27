Emergency Dentist in Federal Way, Washington - Now Open on Saturdays Offering Emergency Dental Service To Patients

Emergency Dental Office in Federal Way Now Open on Saturdays.
FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an effort to better serve the community, Emergency Dentist Federal Way is excited to announce new Saturday hours to accommodate patients with busy schedules or urgent dental needs. Starting immediately, the office will be open on Saturdays, providing access to quality dental care throughout the weekend. The office is located in the heart of Federal Way, Washington.
To celebrate this extended availability, Dr. Michael Nguyen, lead dentist at the Federal Way office, is offering 20% off treatments for a limited time. This exclusive discount is available to both new and existing patients and applies to a wide range of dental services, including emergency care, cleanings, fillings, extractions, and more. Whether patients are facing unexpected dental emergencies or simply need routine care, the team at Emergency Dentist Federal Way is committed to delivering top-notch service and compassionate care.
Dr. Nguyen and his highly trained staff are dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the needs of every patient. The addition of Saturday hours reflects their ongoing commitment to making dental care more convenient and accessible to the Federal Way community.
"We understand that dental emergencies and routine treatments don't always fit into a Monday-through-Friday schedule," said Dr. Nguyen. "By opening on Saturdays, we hope to make it easier for patients to get the care they need, when they need it."
Patients are encouraged to schedule their Saturday appointments as soon as possible, as availability may be limited. The 20% discount will be applied automatically at the time of service, making now the perfect time to address any lingering dental concerns.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Emergency Dentist Federal Way at (253) 215-1385 or visit https://www.emergencydentistfederalway.com.
About Emergency Dentist Federal Way
Emergency Dentist Federal Way provides comprehensive dental services in a comfortable, family-friendly environment. Led by Dr. Michael Nguyen, the office specializes in emergency dental care and general dentistry, ensuring patients receive the highest quality treatment in a timely manner. Now with extended Saturday hours, the practice continues to put patients' needs first.
Media Contact
Darrel Chavez, Get Local Marketing, 1 714-404-8025, [email protected], https://www.getlocalmaps.com/
SOURCE Emergency Dentist Federal Way
