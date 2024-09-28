Emergency Dentist in Lynnwood, WA, Now Open on Saturdays Offing Emergency Dental Services

We know that dental emergencies can happen at any time, and we want to make sure our patients have access to care when they need it most Post this

"We know that dental emergencies can happen at any time, and we want to make sure our patients have access to care when they need it most," said Dr. Nguyen. "By opening our doors on Saturdays and offering this discount, we're ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to receive the care they deserve without added stress or delay."

The team at Emergency Dentist Lynnwood is known for its patient-focused care, using the latest technology and techniques to ensure a comfortable and efficient experience. Whether you're dealing with a dental emergency, need preventive care, or are looking for cosmetic enhancements, Dr. Nguyen and his staff are ready to assist.

Patients are encouraged to book their Saturday appointments early, as time slots are expected to fill up quickly. The 20% discount will be automatically applied at the time of service, making now the perfect time to address any dental concerns.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Emergency Dentist Lynnwood at (425) 291-8209 or visit https://www.emergencydentistlynnwood.com/.

About Emergency Dentist Lynnwood

Emergency Dentist Lynnwood provides comprehensive emergency and general dental services in a welcoming and family-friendly environment. Led by Dr. Michael Nguyen, the practice is committed to offering the highest quality care while prioritizing patient comfort and satisfaction. Now open on Saturdays, the clinic continues its mission to provide accessible dental care to the Lynnwood community.

Emergency Dentist Lynnwood

4202 198th St SW #6730, Lynnwood, WA 98036

(425) 291-8209

Find us on Google at https://g.co/kgs/KpbF3va

Media Contact

Darrel Chavez, Murrieta Web Designs, 1 951-290-0002, [email protected], https://www.murrietawebdesigns.com/

SOURCE Emergency Dentist Lynnwood