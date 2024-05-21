Emergency Room Physician Urges Texas Residents to Take Precautions Following Recent Flooding

"Residents can sometimes escape injuries during the actual storms but fall victims in the aftermath and if not properly treated those cuts and bruises could become infected and lead to worsening health situations." Post this

He said he was particularly concerned about residents driving through flooded areas or getting electrocuted from downed electricity wire lines.

"One of the greatest risks residents in these affected areas face is the risk of drowning when they attempt to drive through standing water or being electrocuted when they touch downed live wires. It is important that they are mindful of that.

He advised affected residents to be mindful of what they handle especially if their homes are still flooded.

"If you are standing in a pool of water, be careful not to touch electrical equipment and do not walk through standing water at night when it is impossible to see what you are stepping on. Watch for downed power lines, and report any to local emergency officials and your local power company," he said.

Dr. Langan said residents under boil water alerts and those with private wells in the affected areas should be aware of contamination from floodwater and use only bottle water until the authorities deem it safe to drink or use water from regular sources.

On the expected surge in the number of mosquito infections following the floods, Dr. Langan urged residents to use EPA registered insect repellents.

"Standing water following floods can be a breeding place for mosquitoes. Drain all the standing water on your property and dump out containers like flowerpots and saucers, toys, old tires, cans, and storm debris," he said.

He urged affected residents to seek immediate medical attention if they sustained any type of injury during or after the storms.

"Residents can sometimes escape injuries during the actual storms but fall victim in the aftermath and if not properly treated those cuts and bruises could become infected and lead to worsening health situations," Langan added.

Earlier this week, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services released an advisory urging residents in flood affected areas to be extra vigilant as they attempt to begin rebuilding their lives.

The State urged Texans with damages to their homes or businesses from storms and flooding to report the damages via this online survey saying that property damage reports help officials determine eligibility for disaster assistance and identify resource needs.

