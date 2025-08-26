Emergent Vision Technologies Announces All EROS 10GigE Camera Models Now Shipping

EROS 10GigE cameras are the smallest and lowest power 10GigE cameras ever created, and are now shipping in color, mono, SWIR, UV, and polarized models.

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emergent Vision Technologies is announcing that all models of the groundbreaking EROS 10GigE camera series are now officially shipping. Originally launched in December 2024, EROS is the smallest, lowest power 10GigE camera in the world.

"Thirty-nine new cameras across color, mono, SWIR, polarized, and UV sensors are now available for our customers to innovate with," said John Ilett, president and founder of Emergent. "EROS is for the existing 10GigE users who want to modernize, as well as an entry point for those just beginning to need the speed and resolution provided by 10GigE cameras."

"Best of all, EROS delivers this performance at a price more commonly seen with 2.5 or 5GigE cameras. This opens the door to many applications that were previously limited by not only GigE Vision camera performance, but cost, heat generation, or space requirements," adds Ilett.

Multi-camera applications were the focus of EROS' development. Machine vision applications across several industries call for multiple cameras generating high-speed, high-resolution imagery in real-time, such as sports broadcasting, manufacturing inspection, volumetric capture/VR applications, and AI-powered computer vision and deep learning.

Multi-camera applications using EROS can be built in Windows or Linux systems — it uniquely supports both — using Emergent's eCapture Pro or eSDK Pro software. Both applications use NVIDIA's GPUDirect to send the data directly to the GPU memory, without copies and without latency. In multi-camera setups, this allows computationally intensive processes such as real-time compression via H.264/H.265 to be mapped directly to the GPU efficiently, with low loss and without detours.

Key Data About the EROS 10GigE Camera Series:

Compact

Each EROS camera measures just 29 x 29mm. Engineers can replace existing 1, 2.5, and 5GigE cameras with no mechanical changes.

Energy-efficient

EROS 10GigE cameras only use 4.8 W via RJ45 PoE, 4 W via RJ45 with no PoE, and just 3 W over SFP+ fiber. This is lower than many popular 2.5 and 5GigE cameras.

Flexible Interfaces

Native support for 10GigE with auto negotiation down to 5, 2.5, and 1GigE. EROS adjusts automatically to network speed.

Compliant

Certified to the GigE Vision 3.0 and RDMA standards.

Advanced Sensors for Speed and Resolution

Gen 4 Sony Pregius S CMOS sensors deliver resolutions from 0.5 MP up to 24.5 MP, powering frame rates as high as 711 fps.

Proven Multi-Camera Capability

The compact, low-power design of EROS makes it ideal for dense, multi-camera deployments. With synchronization accuracy down to 1 µs and support for dozens of cameras in a system, EROS enables engineers to build robust multi-camera systems.

See the full details for EROS 10GigE cameras on the Emergent Vision Technologies website.

Arrange an Interview with John Ilett

John is an internationally recognized innovator in machine vision and GigE camera systems. If you would like to arrange a discussion with John about EROS or any other vision topic, please email [email protected].

For questions or inquiries, contact us.

About Emergent Vision Technologies

Emergent Vision Technologies makes high-speed GigE industrial camera systems for innovators. Using Emergent, engineers can create vision systems that losslessly capture information at the fastest framerates and highest resolutions. Our team has vast experience in machine vision and high-speed imaging solutions, from design to engineering, manufacturing, and technical support. The company was the first to deliver 10GigE, 25GigE, and 100GigE cameras to the market. Our high-speed cameras are widely used in sports, virtual reality, industrial automation and inspection, medical, mapping and traffic applications. Visit emergentvisiontec.com for more information.

Media Contact

Eric Petz, Emergent Vision Technologies, 778-228-4177, [email protected], https://emergentvisiontec.com/

Amanda Del Buono, TECH B2B Marketing, 800-796-3081, [email protected], https://www.techb2b.com

SOURCE Emergent Vision Technologies